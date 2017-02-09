All aboard

By Didi Kirsten Tatlow / NY Times News Service

As Wong Kin-kao stands on the deck of the traditional Chinese wooden junk he is building in Shenwan, a cluster of fish ponds and factories in the Pearl River Delta of southern China, he shouts to be heard over the shriek of metalwork from steel ships that are being worked on nearby.

“It’s like a piece of art,” said Wong, a bronzed 54-year-old with stony hands and a quick grin, describing what he loves about the scimitar-shaped boats with the batwing sails that he so rarely gets to build.

A native of the delta region, Wong in 1982 swam for two hours from nearby Zhuhai to what was then the Portuguese colony of Macau to escape China’s strict communist government. Once there he set up an early incarnation of Yi Hap Shipyard, a builder of wooden junks, which symbolize the delta and the maritime culture that drove China’s early growth.

“Not many people are hand-making wooden junks anymore,” Wong said. “I wish more people would.”

Within the next few months, the junk, the Dai Cheung Po — also known as the Aqua Luna II — will unfurl its blood-red sails above its high stern and low bow and join its smaller sister, the Cheung Po Tsai, or the Aqua Luna I, already in Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, to offer parties and dinners.

It is one of a few of these traditional ships with sails being made by one of the last remaining junk builders in China.

“The building tradition is more or less moribund,” said Stephen Davies, a former director of the Hong Kong Maritime Museum.

Yet the style remains traditional, “insofar as they are still doing what Grandpa did, and before him,” he said.

RELIC OF THE PAST

The new junk is made of Southeast Asian ironwood and teak and costs about US$1.3 million to build. It was commissioned by a restaurant group in Hong Kong, which lies about 80 km east of Shenwan on the edge of the delta where the river’s silty water turns ocean blue.

Also in Hong Kong is the Dukling, a classic, red-sailed junk that dates from 1955. It sank once and was recently refurbished. Since June, its owners have offered tours of Hong Kong’s waters, reflecting how junks today are used mostly for tourism and private parties.

They are three of only a handful of junks that remain in the delta, replaced long ago by stouter wooden fishing vessels without sails, speedboats and huge container ships.

The 19th-century pirate Cheung Po Tsai, or Cheung Po “the Kid,” who crisscrossed the delta pillaging and later joined the Qing dynasty imperial navy, sailed a ship that looked similar to his namesakes, though its sails may have been a yellow woven bamboo, not red. The red color is largely a flourish, Davies said.

The life of the delta is partly interlaced because of junks, which were once numerous with their fanlike silhouettes, trading down into Southeast Asia and up the coast of China.

The junk — the word’s origins are murky, with Chinese, Malay and Portuguese cited as influences — may have assumed its iconic, curved hull and sails about 1,000 years ago, during the Song dynasty, though written records are scarce.

Captivated by the junk’s beauty, David Yeo, the founder and owner of Aqua Restaurant Group, commissioned a Hong Kong master boat builder, Au Wai, to conceptualize and direct the construction of the Aqua Lunas and to work with Wong in Shenwan. The first was launched in 2006, and unlike junks of the past, both are motor-powered, and their sails are decorative.