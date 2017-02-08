More than counseling

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

In 30 years, the Community Services Center has gone from strictly providing mental health counseling to teaching people how to slice jackfruit at a local market.

Launched in Taipei’s Tianmu area (天母) to support the English-speaking expat community, the center has recently expanded its services to include guided tours, yoga classes and other social activities.

However, director Adam McMillan says that their core focus is still on counseling.

“If you’re a local, chances are, you’ll have your family as a support system, but as an expat who’s just moved here, it can sometimes be quite alienating,” says McMillan.

The center was started in response to the 1985 murder of a Taipei American School (TAS) sophomore. Many students and teachers were affected by the incident, and community members decided that there was a need for counseling services outside of the school.

RECEDING STIGMA

McMillan says people were once embarrassed to be seen at the center due to social stigma surrounding mental health.

“It’s remarkable that people have no problem seeing a doctor for a physical illness, but not a mental illness,” he says.

However, McMillan says he’s seen an increase in counseling patients, who often chat with other visitors in the lobby. He believes that both are strong indicators that the stigma is going away.

The most common issue the center deals with is marital problems, followed by anxiety, depression and anger management. Although these problems are not unique to expats, the added stress of living a foreign country can sometimes take an extra toll.

“Some of these situations will be made worse by the cultural differences and language difficulties,” says Fred Voigtmann, chairman of the center’s Steering Committee and Foundation Board.

McMillan adds that there’s always a honeymoon phase when moving to a new country, which is followed by a low point and finally an equilibrium.

“We work with people who can’t find that equilibrium,” he says.

The center also helps with practical matters such as providing translation services regarding medical care and hospitalization as well as helping people navigate bureaucracy. Their efforts have helped expats requiring hospitalization obtain private rooms and negotiate staggered payment of hospital bills.

“We assist with things that would be more troublesome for people if they don’t know the local language and system,” McMillan explains.

Now offering a variety of social activities, people can visit the center to meet new friends as well. The guided tours range from popular sites like the National Palace Museum to a neighborhood excursion to Shidong Market (士東市場).

“Our tour guide will get you acquainted with local fruits and vegetables,” McMillan says.

CHANGING DEMOGRAPHICS

Looking ahead, the center might have to adapt its services in response to a shift in expat demographics.

Voigtmann says that the number of American expats, who were mostly concentrated in the Tianmu area, have declined in the past few years.

“The expat population is much more diverse socially, geographically, culturally and economically, so these changes have meant the center has to adjust to new needs and to provide new services,” says Voigtmann.

Jade Chien (伍玉璋), a former steering committee member, says that this demographic change can be explained by the recent trend in multinational companies to hire local employees.