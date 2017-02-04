Art, poverty and chocolate

By Randy Kennedy / NY Times News Service

Until this week, Mathieu Kilapi Kasiama, an illiterate palm-nut cutter and sculptor from an impoverished region in the Democratic Republic of Congo, had never left the area, let alone flown in an airplane. And until recently, Kasiama had never tasted chocolate, the medium for his sculpture, made from the cacao beans that were a prime export during Belgium’s brutal rule of Congo and the country’s exploitation by Western companies.

The other day, at the SculptureCenter in Long Island City, Queens, on his second day in New York City and bundled up against an unfamiliar chill, Kasiama walked through an exhibition of work by artisans from his hometown, Lusanga, made of so much chocolate you could smell it. Mottled-brown solid-chocolate sculptures, some life-size — including a phantasmagoric 2015 bust made by Kasiama, titled Man Is What the Head Is — lined the institution’s floor, representing more than two years’ work by the Congolese Plantation Workers Art League, a new collective whose work is being shown in the US for the first time.

For Kasiama and the 10 other members of the collective, the most basic impact of their entry into the Western commercial art world has been financial: Profits from the sale in Europe of small gift-sized works and larger gallery pieces have totaled almost US$100,000 for his community — a tremendous boon to a town where many people earn no more than US$20 a month.

“It’s helping little by little,” he said in an interview, speaking through a translator in a patois of his native Kikongo and French.

“I can take my mother to the hospital sometimes, and I don’t have to climb the palm trees anymore, which I have fallen from five times,” said Kasiama, who is in his early 30s and grew up in Lusanga.

His hometown carries immense symbolic weight: It used to be Leverville, for Lever Brothers (later Unilever), the British soap giant that founded its first palm-oil plant there in 1911 under Belgian rule and sold its operations more than two decades ago, leaving an economic vacuum.

NEOCOLONIALISM?

But creating income is only one goal of this unusual collective, which has sprung up at a highly sensitive intersection of postcolonial politics and rising art-world wealth. The brainchild of a Dutch artist, Renzo Martens, and a group of European collaborators, the workers’ collective has set out to upend, or at least thoroughly scramble, perceptions of the power dynamic between Africa and the West. Using as its material a luxury good — chocolate — whose production has relied heavily, often ruinously, on African labor and land, the project draws a direct line back to the institutional art world. Philanthropic support for museums sometimes comes from multinational corporations, like Unilever, that have profited from colonial rule. (For many years, for example, Unilever supported the Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall commissions.)

Martens is a provocateur whose 2008 quasi-documentary, Episode 3: Enjoy Poverty, portrayed him as a troubling do-gooder, trying to persuade Congolese commercial photographers to turn their cameras from weddings and birthdays to focus on the poverty and violence around them to make real first-world money — in essence, because the Western news media already was.

The film received a lot of attention, some of it scathing. Art critic Dan Fox, in Frieze magazine, wrote that it performed “the same reductive stereotyping” that Martens supposedly criticizes, exploiting “art audiences’ desires for work that demonstrates ‘authentic’ political engagement.”