Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

The Eternal Abstract (無盡的抽象) celebrates more than 50 years of paintings by Henan-born, Taiwan and US-raised Fong Chung-ray (馮鍾睿), who dabbled in abstract art long before it was cool to do so in Taiwan. Fong, now 83, started with abstract brush painting in the 1950s before combining Chinese brush painting and Western abstract art in the 1960s. During this time, he also made his own paint brushes with palm leaves. By the 1980s, Fong had switched to collage, overlapping Chinese characters onto them — a technique that continues to use. Making used of subdued, earthy hues, Fong’s paintings are both fluid and discordant, appearing from afar as pop culture posters.

■ Asia Art Center, 177, Jianguo S Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市建國南路二段177號), tel: (02) 2754-1366. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Until Feb. 26

Monologue in Outer Space (真空獨白) is a joint exhibition by artistic troupe Rabbit At The Right Side and the interns at Treasure Hill Artist Village. The installation explores universal themes of love and betrayal by telling the story of a love triangle involving one man and two women. They each take turns telling a “monologue,” a strategy that the artists have employed to give equal representation to each character’s perspective without favoring or condemning one perspective over the other.

■ Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村), 2, Ally 14, Ln 230, Dingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段230巷14弄2號), tel: (02) 2364-5313. Open Tuesday to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Feb. 28

Animation has come a long way. Thirty-five years ago, the Arts et Technologies de l’Image (ATI) was established to cater to graduate students at Paris 8 University interested in learning how to combine art with computer technology — a novel concept at the time. Imaging Paris — Animation Exhibition by ATI Paris 8 University (影見巴黎－巴黎第八大學動畫影展) is a series of short animated films on display at MOCA, Taipei that were created by the school’s graduates, which revolve around the theme of life in the French capital. The content ranges from realistic and somber to existential and contemplative — mostly conveyed through cute cartoons. Some films contain violence and nudity so viewers under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3720. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ March 5

Splendid Resonance: Ancient Chinese Jade Culture (玉意深遠 — 中原古代玉器文化展) showcases 20 jade artifacts excavated from China’s Henan Province and dating from the late Neolithic period to the Han Dynasty. The exhibition reveals that jade was associated with social status, and was used in rituals to connect with deities and buried with the deceased to help them achieve immortality. Jade continues to be seen as an auspicious symbol.

■ National Museum of History (國立歷史博物館), 49 Nanhai Rd, Taipei City (台北市南海路49號), tel: (02) 2361-0270. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until March 12

Kiriko Iida’s paintings of cherubic, celestial children and adolescents can be perceived as innocent or filled with pedophilic undertones. The Adam and Eve motif that the Japanese artist employs, while seemingly trite, is beautifully rendered and achieves the goal of showing the emotional and physical fragility of human beings. Though tinges of evil are apparent, it is achieved subtlety through the color black, particularly the black cloaks that some of her characters wear (the others are naked). After Image of the Light (光的殘像) is currently on view Soka Art Center.