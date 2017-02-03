Highlight: Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Forget about the limited edition merchandise — people who camped outside the Taipei International Comics and Animation Festival probably grabbed most of the loot (including Pokemon tonic water) on opening day yesterday. But there is still much to do and see.

With more than 450 booths, the event will feature appearances by manga artists, animators, light novelists, cosplayers, mascots, voice actors and performances by a number of anime-related idol groups and singers. Fans will also have a chance to obtain autographs in 33 meet-and-greet sessions. It won’t all be about Japan, though, as 16 local artists will also be present.

■ Through Monday, 10am to 6pm at Taipei World Trade Center Nangang Exhibition Hall (台北世界貿易中心南港展覽館), Ln 105, Jingmao 2nd Rd, Taipei City（台北市經貿二路105巷)

■ Admission is NT$120. On the Net (Chinese): www.ccpa.org.tw