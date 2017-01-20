Highlight:Taipei Game Show

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

This year’s Taipei Game Show will focus on the latest virtual reality experiences — but one vendor is going old school.

The team behind Pili Heroes (霹靂英雄), a popular smartphone game featuring traditional puppets, will be physically confining visitors in an ancient tomb where they have to solve a series of puzzles to escape.

Now in its 15th year, the convention will feature more than 200 vendors, ranging from developers to tournament hosts. There will also be various competitions and live broadcasts in Chinese and English and an entire section devoted to indie companies hailing from 14 countries. And when you need a break from the virtual world, last year’s Board Game Wonderland will be making a return.

■ Today to Tuesday, 10am to 6pm at Taipei World Trade Center, Exhibition Hall 1 (台北世界貿易中心展覽大樓一館), 5, Xinyi Rd Sec 5, Taipei City (台北市信義路五段五號).

■ Admission is NT$200. For more information, visit: taipeigameshow.biz