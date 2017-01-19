BOOK REVIEW: The bigger picture

By Bradley Winterton / Contributing reporter

When US president-elect Donald Trump accepted a phone call from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), one of the Taiwan experts the New York Times contacted for comment was Shelley Rigger, a professor of East Asian politics at Davidson College in North Carolina. The author of several books on Taiwan, she received particular praise for her overview of Taiwanese history, politics and culture in Why Taiwan Matters. Now that this little classic has been re-issued in an updated edition, it’s time to assess just why it remains rather special to some people.

I have some criticisms with regard to omissions, but by and large I found this book a pleasure to read. It’s crammed with information, pleasantly informal, judicious and notably even-handed. A book with such a wide remit is likely to fall short here and there, but on the whole I found Rigger’s account credible and astute, and hence recommendable to anyone looking for a concise and reliable account of this island’s very remarkable story.

The book is organized along predictable lines. First, after a brief introduction, comes a chapter on geography plus a historical outline, then one on the evolution of Taiwan’s economy and a more detailed political consideration of Taiwan from 1945 to almost the present. Next comes a chapter on society and culture followed by one on Taiwan-China business relations. Finally we have chapters on the looming presence of China, both “within” (the Chinese Nationalist Party, KMT) and “without” (the People’s Republic of China, PRC), on Beijing’s perspective, and on the importance of Taiwan to the US, followed by an epilogue.

The most significant omissions occur in the chapter dealing with culture where Ang Lee (李安) and Lin Hwai-min (林懷民) are made to stand as virtually the sole representatives for the arts in Taiwan. There’s nothing at all about classical music, in which Taiwan is indisputably pre-eminent in the region. The situation is almost the same with popular music, where Chthonic gets a mention, though only in a political context.

Publication Notes WHY TAIWAN MATTERS: SMALL ISLAND, GLOBAL POWERHOUSE, UPDATED EDITION By Shelley Rigger 217 pages Rowman & Littlefield US softback



As for film, apart from Ang Lee there’s nothing, even though Taiwanese film makes an outstanding and highly distinctive contribution to Asian cinema (as Corrado Neri has recently reminded Taipei Times readers — see my review of his Retro Taiwan on Oct. 29, 2016). Books get a mention here and there, as with a discussion of the Hometown Literature movement of the 1960s, but there’s no attempt to pay tribute to celebrated Taiwanese writers such as novelist Li Ang (李昂), Chu Tien-wen (朱天文) and many others.

But then the culture section, such as it is, is hidden away in the middle of a chapter that also discusses bridal photography and folk religions, so clearly the author doesn’t rate the arts all that highly. In the context of Taiwan, where the arts flourish as in few other places, this seems an oversight that’s particularly unfortunate.

I don’t want omissions to dominate a review of a book that, all in all, I found an excellent read. But I have, nonetheless, one more to add. The author’s greatest strength is politics, and the political material appears everywhere thorough and perceptive. Rigger’s great hero seems to be Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) (“the first person in history to be directly elected to lead an ethnic Chinese nation”), and the pages dealing with him are certainly outstanding.