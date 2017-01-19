In LGBT ‘paradise,’ Thai transgender activist breaks barriers to education

By Alisa Tang / Thomson Reuters Foundation, BANGKOK

Thai transgender activist Nada Chaiyajit completed her undergraduate studies in August, and two months later, school officials told her 12 classmates — all men — that their graduation certificates were ready.

But her college, the University of Phayao in northern Thailand, would not issue her documents because she submitted a photo in which she looks like a woman, even though her identity card says she is male.

“They asked me, ‘Can you take a new photo — can you tie up your hair and wear a tie to make yourself look like a man?’ I said no,” said the 37-year-old, wearing rimless spectacles and simple stretch cotton sweater and trousers.

“If I tie my hair back and wear a tie, then it doesn’t belong to me. This belongs to me,” she said, gesturing at her body and holding up the contentious portrait of herself in a black and lavender graduation gown.

Nada refused to dress as a man or to petition to dress as a woman on grounds of gender identity disorder, as many Thai transgender students have done.

Instead, in a landmark case, she petitioned her school to issue her documents according to the gender identity she has chosen, on the basis of her rights rather than mental illness.

In December, her university approved her request, laying the groundwork for Thai transgender students to get official documents according to the gender they have chosen.

“When you want to fight, you have to know what documents or evidence you need to put together. I used all the lessons my law school taught me,” she said.

Edmund Settle, who oversees the UN Development Program’s Being LGBT in Asia initiative, said most people take the easiest route and use gender identity disorder — or gender dysphoria — to change documents.

“From a rights perspective, this is the first time I’ve heard a case like this. It’s definitely precedent setting,” Settle said.

Thailand is widely seen as a paradise for gay and transgender people, with transgender women commonly seen on TV, in beauty pageants and cabarets, and at hair salons and cosmetics counters.

Yet the country’s rigid bureaucratic rules are still adjusting to include transgender rights.

This is the case across Asia, where getting documents such as ID cards changed is extremely difficult for trans people, said Cianan Russell of the Bangkok-based Asia Pacific Transgender Network.

“The vast majority of trans people in this region are unable to change their documents at all, and those who are able are held to pretty severe standards,” said Russell, a transgender man from the US.

The requirements can include being sterilized, having familial consent, not being married or divorced, not having children or even a mental health diagnosis, he said.

“When trans people are unable to change documents, they’re unable to access education, housing, employment, healthcare — anything people need to live their daily lives is impeded by these documents,” Russell said.

Since Nada’s case was approved last month, about 10 more transgender students at her university have come forward with their own petitions.

RIGID RULES IN PARADISE

In 2015, Thailand’s Gender Equality Act came into effect, outlawing gender-based discrimination and inclusive of lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender people (LGBT). Yet the country has some way to go in recognizing transgender rights, activists say.