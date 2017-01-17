Electroshock therapy for Internet addicts? China vows to end it

By Mike Ives / NY Times News Service, Hong Kong

At the Addiction Treatment Center in eastern China, more than 6,000 Internet addicts — most of them teenagers — not only had their web access taken away, they were also treated with electroshock therapy.

The center, in Shandong province, made headlines in September after one of its patients killed her mother in retribution for abuse she had purportedly suffered at the camp during a forced detox regimen.

Now China is trying to regulate camps like the one in Shandong, which have become a last resort for parents exasperated by their child’s habit of playing online games for hours on end.

The government has drafted a law that would crack down on the camps’ worst excesses, including electroshock and other “physical punishments.” Medical specialists welcomed the law, announced this week in China’s state-controlled news media, as an initial step toward curbing scandals in the industry.

“It’s a very important move for protecting young children,” said Tao Ran, the director of the Internet Addiction Clinic at Beijing Military General Hospital.

Tao said that many Chinese parents believe that the effects of electroshock therapy are fleeting. But he had seen several Chinese teenagers return from boot camps that treat Internet addiction showing signs of lasting psychological trauma, he said.

“They didn’t talk, were afraid to meet people and refused to leave their homes,” he said, referring to his meetings with the teenagers. “They were panicked even to hear the word ‘hospital’ and ‘doctor.’”

LIMITATIONS OF DRAFT LAW

Qu Xinjiu, a law professor at China University of Political Science and Law in Beijing, said the belief that parents have supreme jurisdiction over their children, and that even police officers have no right to intervene in family affairs, is widespread in China.

“That’s why there are so many parents sending their kids for electroshock therapy, even when outsiders think it’s wrong to do so,” Qu said.

Figures on the number or growth of internet detox camps in China are scarce, but the camps’ methods have been generating concern for years.

The legislation would also limit how much time each day that minors could play online games at home or in internet bars. Providers of the games would be obliged to take measures to monitor and restrict use, such as requiring players to register under their real names.

The law does not yet specify the number of hours allowed, but minors would be prohibited from playing online games anywhere between midnight and 8am.

Tao said he doubted that the draft law, which was introduced by the State Council, China’s Cabinet, could be enforced evenly nationwide. Provisions to limit the number of hours spent online probably could be easily flouted, he said.

ALTERNATIVE METHODS OF TREATMENT

Reports in the Chinese news media this week said that lawmakers would accept public comments on the draft law through early February but gave no indication of when it might be put into practice.

In 2009, the Chinese Health Ministry issued guidelines against using electroshock therapy for Internet addicts. Trent M. Bax, the author of “Youth and Internet Addiction in China,” said that he wondered whether a ban would be any more effective.

Despite the Health Ministry’s policy, “punitive practices continue to victimize China’s youth” in Internet detox camps, said Bax, an assistant professor of sociology at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea.