From trash to cash crops

Cheng Jen-kai (鄭任凱) believed that he was doing the right thing by growing mushrooms using other people’s trash. But he couldn’t convince retailers to sell his products.

“Environmental friendliness doesn’t always translate into marketability,” he says. “When I finally got my first buyer, it felt like someone had thrown me a lifesaver.”

Cheng’s company, Mita Eco Fungi (米大菇食), is one of a growing number of farms that aim for zero waste, a model that became a hot topic after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) declared that a “circular economy” (循環經濟) is key to Taiwan’s future.

In an ideal circular economy, each component of a product can be either reused for other purposes or eventually returned to the biosphere in a non-toxic manner. A classic example is turning chicken feces into biogas to generate electricity.

According to the Taiwan Circular Economy Network, reusing materials and reducing waste will eventually lead to lower costs for businesses and consumers and reduce the need to exploit the environment.

REUSE EVERYTHING

Cheng grows mushrooms using coffee grinds and rice stalks, both from crops where only a small portion is consumed. He gives his own waste to nearby organic farmers to use as fertilizer.

Back in the days before electricity and gas, farmers used rice stalks as fuel. Today, however, they are burned in the open after a harvest.

Wu Chun-yuan (吳俊源), director at Pingtung County’s Rainbow Farm (彩虹農場), says that “zero waste” is a fancy name for returning to this old farming model.

“Their methods did not harm the environment,” he says. “[Current methods] that greatly impact the environment cannot be considered progress.”

Rainbow Farm employs many circular systems to feed its animals and grow its rice, soybeans and onions: Rice stalks are used for animal bedding and animals only eat what is grown on the farm. Wastewater is purified by plants and used to raise ducks and fish.

Unwanted plants are burned for fuel. Unsellable “ugly” crops are turned into jam or other products. The list goes on.

Wu acknowledges that Rainbow Farm’s system is hard to replicate because it requires a considerable amount of land and resources, but it has a solid support system, with the crops going to the affiliated Rainbow Restaurant or sold through its parent organization, Green Farmer Family.

SELLING THE IDEA

Aside from pricing, Cheng also encountered problems because his zero-waste methods do not produce better-tasting mushrooms. If there is any difference, it’s because of the region’s water quality, which is why he chose the location in New Taipei City’s Pingsi District (平溪).

“I thought that I had made a mistake and I should start using pesticides and regular methods and come back with competitive prices.”

Wu says that it will take time for people to change their mindset, as not every business or consumer can afford to operate from an environmentally friendly standpoint.

The key, Cheng says, is education. Cheng holds mushroom-harvesting parties and other events at the farm so potential consumers get a first-hand look at his methods.

His business is doing well and he’s considering adding new types of mushrooms.

Wu says nearby farmers have begun to take an interest in his operation.

“We’ve been doing this long enough that they’ve started to wonder how we’ve been able to persevere without any major issues,” Wu says. “Times change, and even old farmers want to improve. If they come, we’ll teach them.”