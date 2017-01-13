Highlight: Dihua Street New Year Market

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Dihua Street (迪化) will be buzzing with activity for the next two weeks as both traditional vendors and young entrepreneurs take part in the annual Lunar New Year goods market.

Now in its 21st year, the official market organized by the Taipei City government will open today and run until Jan. 26 on the main thoroughfare, with stalls selling all kinds of dried goods, snacks, herbs and tea at discount prices.

A separate market put together by local community groups will be held in several side alleys as well as the northern part of Dihua Street. The focus is to showcase the businesses in the area that do not sell traditional goods, with special events taking place each weekend until Jan. 26.

This weekend, there will be leather bracelet making, bowl painting, and traditional pastry baking workshops alongside performances including lion dancing.

■ The traditional market takes place on Dihua St Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市迪化街一段), north of the intersection with Nanjing W Rd. The alternative market can be found at lanes 13, 32, 46 and 72 at Dihua St Sec 1 as well as the northern section of the street.

■ Until Jan. 26. For more information on the alternative market, visit www.facebook.com/events/228534967604474 (Chinese)