Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporters

Classical

Tickets are selling out fast for NSO Hero 30 Hero Reborn (英雄再起), a concert led by Australian composer Brett Dean, who is currently the National Symphony Orchestra’s composer-in-residence. Dean’s Melodious Lay, A Hamlet Diffraction for Soprano, Tenor and Orchestra will be performed tonight at Taipei’s National Concert Hall under the baton of Lu Shao-chia (呂紹嘉). Beijing-born pianist Wang Yuja (王羽佳), award-winning Taiwanese pianist Tang Fa-kai (湯發凱) as well as soprano Grace Lin (林慈音) are also set to perform a program that includes Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, Op. 47, D minor and Bela Bartok’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

■ National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ Tonight at 7:30pm. Only NT$700 tickets, available through NTCH ticketing, remain as of press time

The Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna will begin a series of performances tonight at the Hsinchu Municipal Auditorium (新竹市文化局演藝廳). Conducted by Willy Buchler, the extensive program includes several works by Johann Strauss II and his brothers Eduard and Josef. The orchestra will perform tomorrow evening at Kaohsiung’s Chih-Teh Hall and on Sunday evening at Taipei’s National Concert Hall.

■ Tonight at Hsinchu Municipal Performance Hall (新竹市文化局演藝廳), 16, Dongda Rd Sec 2, Hsinchu City (新竹市東大路二段17號); tomorrow at Kaohsiung’s Chih-Teh Hall (高雄市文化中心至德堂) at 67 Wufu 1st Rd, Kaohsiung City (高雄市五福一路67號) and Sunday at the National Concert Hall, Taipei City

■ All performances at 7:30pm. Tickets for tonight and tomorrow are NT$800 to NT$3,000, and Taipei’s performance is NT$1,600 to NT$3,500 (NT$1,000 and NT$1,300 tickets are sold out); available through NTCH ticketing.

Tomorrow afternoon’s Piano Trio Concert at Taipei’s National Recital Hall features Chiu Shih-ping (邱詩平) on clarinet, cellist Lee Yi-pei (李宜珮) and pianist Wang Yun-peng (王允芃) in a program that includes The Marriage of Figaro, arranged for Clarinet, Cello and Piano by Amadeus Mozart and Ludvig Beethoven’s Trio for Piano, Clarinet, and Cello in B-flat Major, Op.11.

■ National Recital Hall, Taipei City

■ Tomorrow at 2:30pm. Tickets are NT$500 and NT$800 (NT$300 sold out), available through NTCH ticketing

Contemporary

Luantan Ascent (亂彈阿翔), a group led by singer-songwriter A-hsiang (阿翔) of the beloved but defunct underground rock band Luantan (亂彈), will perform tomorrow and Sunday at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Ambient music artist Tycho from San Francisco performs on Thursday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$1,200 for each of the Luantan Ascent concerts and NT$1,800 for Tycho. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Taiwanese math rock band Elephant Gym (大象體操) takes the stage tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. They will be joined by Japan’s Yasei Collective. Tomorrow it’s Japan’s OYAT, who combine funk, soul, reggae, disco, African music, punk “and alcoholic beverages.” Japanese band Y.I.M is also on the bill. Tonight at Korner, a venue for hip hop, house and trance heads located inside The Wall, Berlin’s Distant Echoes, Felix Fleer and Jonas Landwehr will perform techno and house. Al Burro, Umbra and Agustin are also on the bill. Tomorrow it is Deep Fried House with Nana, Initials BB, Minijay and Edgar Wang.