Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Opening tomorrow at Haohaus is Doomsday Imagination (末日想像), a rather morbid exhibition of selected works by Huang Yao-hsin (黃耀鋅) and Chung He-hsien (鍾和憲). Both artists take an apocalyptic view on human nature and evolution — in particular, the notion that human beings are prone to conflict and that civilizations have come and gone because destruction is in our nature. While Huang’s paintings are more farcical and employ a good dose of dark humor, Chung’s installations of futuristic-like creatures are beautiful and celestial.

■ Haohaus (好思當代), 3F, 113, Chongqing S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市重慶南路一段113號3樓), tel: (02) 2311-0158. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Feb. 3

Hsieh Chun-te (謝春德) provides his take on the world of dementia patients in his latest multimedia exhibition at MOCA, The Parallel Universe of Hsieh Chun-te — Brave The World (謝春德平行宇宙系列─勇敢世界). Themes explored include the life cycle, in particular a return to childlike innocence in elderly people with dementia, and how innocence can be a very endearing and powerful trait. Other themes include the disconnect between mind and body and the questions of life after death, eternal life and the like. Hsieh’s videos of live subjects are the most moving, as he captures their humanity in a way that’s poignant and inspiring.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3720. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Feb. 5

The artworks of different generations of Taiwanese artists who blend Eastern and Western influences are on display at Eslite Gallery. If It Be Your Will That I Speak No More (如果沈默是你的旨意) features Ku Fu-sheng (顧福生), who is known for his vibrant paintings inspired by Western impressionism and Chinese sensibilities. Most of his work deals with the concept of the individual (often times a male) and his relationship with his surroundings. Evident in his earlier paintings is a sense of hyperawareness, while his later paintings tend to gravitate towards simplicity and exude a sense of calm. The exhibition also includes Tsong Pu’s (莊普) expressionist paintings of Chinese landscapes made out of tiny, pixelated squares rather than brushstrokes.

■ Eslite Gallery (誠品畫廊), 5F, 11 Songgao Rd, Taipei City (台北市松高路11號5樓), tel: (02) 8789-3388. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Feb. 5

Practitioner from the South (南方行者) is a solo exhibition by Wang Fu-tung (王福東) who claims that people are his main subjects. Wang’s paintings obfuscate their faces in such a way that they blend into the background. From afar, his work looks like a haphazard patchwork of colorful brushstrokes. His focus is on human feelings and emotions — how they internalize the world around them and make sense of things. Wang is obviously fascinated by the idea of humanity and the human race in a macro sense, especially questions that have plagued us since the beginning of time, for instance, mortality, or the meaning of life in general.

■ Galerie Grand Siecle (新苑藝術), 17, Alley 51, Ln 12, Bade Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市八德路三段12巷51弄17號), tel: (02) 2578-5630. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 1pm to 6pm

■ Until Feb. 19

Opening tomorrow at the Children’s Art Education Center at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum is Collecting & So On (集什麼), a series of interactive exhibitions by artists from around the world that aims to engage children through storytelling, tours and workshops. The exhibition also includes artworks that kids would probably find appealing such as Wu Chien-yi’s (吳芊頤) colorful collages of whimsical street scenes seen from behind wrought-iron grilles and Wang Ya-hui’s (王雅慧) video installations of dust collected from her home. There will also be photographs of children from around the world and the toys that they play with by Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti.