Highlight: Red Room Open Studio

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Poets, painters, photographers and other creative types will be gathering at the Red Room tomorrow for another “open studio” event. The idea is simple — people will exchange ideas on projects they are working on, whether it’s a script for a play, a musical composition or a comedic sketch and give each other constructive feedback. Those just looking to hang out and meet like-minded people are welcome too, but are reminded to be respectful of others working on their art.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks and drinks. Also, those unsure about the appropriateness of their art should contact the Red Room on Facebook in advance for permission.

■ Tomorrow at 2pm, Red Room, Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base (TAF 空總創新基地), 177, Sec 1, Jianguo S Rd, Taipei City (台北市建國南路一段177號)

■ Admission is free. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1629602984008685