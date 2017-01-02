Breaking bad habits

By Brian X.Chen / NY Times News Service

In 2017, why not try a new kind of New Year’s resolution? Instead of just hitting the gym and dropping some pounds, consider changing some personal habits to simplify the tech in your life.

If you are like most people, there are things you do with tech that could use some tweaking. Strengthening your password security, for one, would benefit you tremendously in an era when hacks are rampant. For another, purging the e-junk you have accumulated over the years would help the environment and your sanity. While you’re at it, start doing maintenance on your electronics to make sure they work smoothly this year.

Here are my top recommendations for resolutions to abide by to make tech less frustrating in the new year.

CLEAN UP YOUR PASSWORK HYGIENE

P.U. — what’s that smell? It’s your bad password hygiene. You are probably using the same password across multiple Web sites for banking, shopping, social media and e-mail.

That’s understandable: A person can only memorize so many passwords. But Yahoo reminded everybody last year that reusing passwords is a very bad idea, after it revealed that 500 million Yahoo accounts were compromised in 2014, in addition to 1 billion accounts that were hacked in 2013. If your Yahoo account password was the same as ones you used elsewhere, those accounts were vulnerable, too.

Start off this year by spending a few hours logging into each of your accounts and creating unique, strong passwords. To make this easier, use applications like LastPass or 1Password, which are password-managing apps that let you use one master password to unlock a vault of passwords to log in to all of your internet accounts. They also automatically generate strong passwords for you.

Then add an extra layer of protection by enabling two-factor verification on your accounts whenever the option is available. When you enter your password, you will receive a message (usually a text) with a one-time code that you must enter before logging in.

Taking these two simple steps will help safeguard you from the inevitable hacks that arise this year.

MAINTAIN YOUR DEVICES

After regular use, our smartphones and computers start to feel sluggish and short-lived, but a bit of maintenance can make them feel brand new.

First, check the condition of your batteries. With iPhone and iPads, you can hook the devices up to a Mac and run the app coconutBattery, which reveals battery statistics. With Android devices, you can use the app Battery by MacroPinch. If your battery is on its last legs, it’s time to order a new one or schedule an appointment at a repair shop to replace it.

If your devices feel sluggish, freeing up some storage can also make a dramatic difference. Start by purging apps you never use anymore. Then do something about those photos you never look at: back up all your photos to the cloud using services like Google Photos and then delete them from your device to start the new year with a fresh photo roll.

Show your gadgets some physical love, too. Give your screens a good wipe with a wetted cloth. If you own a desktop computer, open it up and use compressed air to blow out the dust.

Do this basic maintenance every six months and your devices will run smoothly for many years.

MIND YOUR INFRASTRUCTURE

We don’t hesitate to buy new smartphones every two years — but that neglected, ugly Wi-Fi router tucked away in the corner of the living room may be the most important tech product to upgrade every few years. Among all tech headaches, there is nothing more annoying than a sluggish, spotty internet connection.