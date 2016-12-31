Year in review: Dance: A year for the men — and a few women

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

This was a year of standout performances by young male choreographers, two females and some older hands, showing there is a lot of up and coming Taiwanese artists and experienced ones to reinvent themselves.

It was also a year that proved that the most surprising and memorable shows could appear when you least expect it.

‘GARDENIA’ AND ‘MAATAW’

The year got off to a blooming start with Wu Chien-wei’s (吳建緯) Gardenia (六出) at Taipei’s Wellspring Theater for his Tussock Dance Theater (野草舞蹈聚落). Wu created a smart, intriguing duet with Cheng Hao (鄭皓) that got an extra kick from costumes by London-based Taiwanese fashion designer Johan Ku (古又文).

The Formosa Indigenous Dance Foundation of Culture and Arts (原住民族樂舞劇) took a swing at vested interests in its January production of Maataw: the Floating Island (浮島) at the National Theater, a powerful indictment of the government’s exploitation of the Tao of Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) that also highlighted the callous disregard and disrespect shown by the ever-growing number of tourists toward the the island’s residents.

The company was able to tour Maataw to Aboriginal communities nationwide over several months, but given the Council of Indigenous Peoples’ reported dislike of the strongly political work, one cannot help buy wonder if the council will as generous toward future works by the troupe.

TONGUES ARE WAGGING

Cloud Gate 2’s (雲門2) artistic director Cheng Tsung-lung’s (鄭宗龍) 13 Tongues (十三聲) in March at the National Theater found him pushing through his usual comfort zone in terms of a longer length (70 minutes) and a move away from abstract works to a more personal one, based on memories of his childhood in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華).

Audiences might have been worried about their comfort level heading into the Cloud Gate Theater for Liu Kuan-hsiang’s (劉冠詳) Kids(我知道的太多了) in May, which was about his terminally ill mother’s final months and his interactions with her.

However, the piece, produced by the Horse troupe (驫舞劇場) and featuring Liu’s wife, Jian Jing-ying (簡晶瀅), as well as Lin Yu-ju (林祐如), turned out to be a powerfully touching work that was ultimately uplifting.

It also helped put Liu on Cloud Gate Dance Theatre’s (雲門舞集) radar, and he has been tapped to create a piece for Cloud Gate 2’s Spring Riot next year.

It was great to see Europe-based Lee Chen-wei’s (李貞葳) Together Alone (孤單在一起), at the beginning of June. The duet with Hungarian dancer and actor Vakulya Zoltan for the National Theater Concert Hall’s “Innovation Series” reinforced the reputation Lee has created with her solos in recent years for Ho Hsiao-mei’s (何曉玫) Meimage Dance Company’s New Choreographer Project.

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE

The standout performance in this year’s New Choreographer Project was by Germany-based Tien Tsai-wei (田采薇), a member of Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch, a duet with German dancer Jan Moellmer titled, The Man.

I have long been a fan of Bulareyaung (Bula) Pagarlava’s work, whether for Cloud Gate, Cloud Gate 2 or other troupes, but Colors (漂亮漂亮) for his Bulareyaung Dance Company (布拉瑞揚舞團) at the Cloud Gate Theater in October was a delight from start to finish.

Lighting/stage designer Li Chien-chang (李建常) and Bula were able to evoke the blues of Taitung’s sky and seashore and the sounds of the ocean with creative lighting and several large blue and white striped plastic tarps, while Bula’s choreography brought out the best in his dancers.