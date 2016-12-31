Year in review: Restaurants

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Big Boyz Pizza

Address: 38, Ln 256, Nanjing E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市南京東路三段256巷38號)

Telephone: (02) 2721-9797

Open: Tuesdays to Sundays from 11:30am to 2pm, 5:30pm to 8:30pm

Average meal: NT$300 to NT$800

Details: Menu in English and Chinese, credit cards accepted

On the net: www.facebook.com/bigboyzpizzatw

Forget about the New York style pizza on the menu, the Chicago deep dish variety (NT$669 to NT$799) is the star here. This Windy City creation is closer to literally being a pie, featuring a 5cm-deep crust that is not too thick, leaving room for copious amounts of fillings.

The marinara sauce, which unlike typical pizza is served on top of the pie, has the right amount of sourness and is not too sweet. The cheese comes in a generous layer and is soft yet stretchy. All of this is balanced out with the crust, which is just crispy enough with bits of cornmeal-like crunch. Each bite is a different surprise due to the number of ingredients, which include a variety of vegetables, bacon and homemade sausage spiced with cumin — probably the best feature of the meal. Coarsely-ground, you can taste the granules of meat, and the spice complements the savory meat juice perfectly.

It’s probably a good idea to order in advance as the Chicago pies take an hour to prepare.

Salt Peanuts Cafe (鹹花生)

Address: 197 Dihua St Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市迪化街一段197號)

Telephone: (02) 2557-8679

Open: 10am to 6pm daily, brunch available until 5pm

Average meal: NT$300 to NT$400

Details: Menu in English and Chinese, credit cards accepted

On the net: www.facebook.com/saltpeanutscafe

Step back in time and take a seat at Salt Peanuts Cafe’s lush and serene courtyard, located in a century-old building retaining much of its retro-charm. This place serves up a mean brunch, especially the Dadocheng set (NT$350) which includes homemade bread with butter and roselle jam, a nearly raw egg with truffle oil, a salad, three types of tubers, Taiwanese sausage, salty mullet roe, a passion fruit and a drink. All items come in small quantities and are arranged neatly on a single plate.

The refreshing salad contains tender leaves with a light olive oil and vinaigrette dressing with pickled bitter gourd to add flavor. The lightly toasted bread is aromatic and comes in walnut, raisin and sweet cream cheese varieties. The runny egg pairs well with the sausage, as the rich but subtle flavors of the truffle oil draw out the savory taste of the meat. The mullet roe can be added to the bite for a salty kick. The tubers drizzled in a mayonnaise-based sauce round out the set.

La Piola Cucina Italia

Address: 45, Ln 308, Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路308巷45號)

Telephone: (02) 2740-6638

Open: Tuesdays from 6pm to 10pm, Wednesdays to Sundays from 12pm to 2:30pm, 6pm to 10pm (closed Mondays)

Average meal: NT$800 to NT$1,200

Details: Menu in Italian, English and Chinese, credit cards acdepted

On the net: www.lapiolataipei.com

If you have to order just one dish at La Piola, let it be the agnello scottadito — slow cooked New Zealand lamb rack (NT$880). There is no gamey aftertaste — or perhaps whatever left of it is muffled by the peppercorn mustard. The meat is tender and falls right off the bone. Prepared sous vide, the meat is sealed in an airtight plastic bag and slow-cooked for hours in a 57-degree Celsius water bath. It’s then lightly seared afterward so the outside is well-done.