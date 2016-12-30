Home / Features
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: Flag raising ceremony and concert

By Han Cheung  /  Staff reporter

Punk band Fire Ex will conclude the flag raising ceremony at the Presidential Office Building beginning on Sunday at 4am.

Photo courtesy of Fire Ex

The New Year’s eve countdown has passed, the revelry is slowly dying but you want to keep going. Join the early birds and head to the Presidential Office Building in Taipei where the party begins at 4am in preparation for the New Year’s Day flag raising ceremony.

Super ADD’s DJ Cotton Disco will be opening the show on Ketagalan Boulevard, followed by Taiwanese hip-hop artist DJ Didilong (李英宏). Then there will be marching bands, honor guards and flag teams followed by a swing dance performance, upon which the official flag raising ceremony will begin at 6pm featuring bands from all three branches of the military and the Ministry of National Defense’s symphony orchestra.

And if you’re still not tired, you can stay to watch punk band Fire Ex (滅火器) conclude the event. Then it’s probably time to go home.

■ The event begins at 4am at Ketagalan Blvd in front of the Presidential Office, 122, Chongqing S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市重慶南路一段122號). Flag raising ceremony begins at 6am.

■ Admission is free. For the complete schedule in Chinese, visit: morningtaiwan2017.wordpress.com

This story has been viewed 167 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top