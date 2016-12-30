Highlight: Asia Pro-State Human NYE

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

You may not be able to catch the fireworks from here, but the Asia Pro-State Human NYE party at Korner/The Wall looks like a refreshing alternative to the usual noisy bars and clubs in Xinyi District on New Year’s Eve.

Kick the night off with an impressive lineup of entertainers — including local indie rock band Forests (森林) and Singaporean experimental band SA (仨). Keeping it as Taiwanese as possible, there will also a fortune teller corner for those curious to know their fate for next year, as well as a “betel nut stand” which won’t be selling betel nuts, but luwei (滷味), a traditional roadside delicacy of meat and vegetables mashed up and boiled in a salty sauce.

Rounding off the night is a series of art installations and live performances by new media artists such as Singaporean audiovisual performer Brandon Tay and Taiwanese art collective NAXS corp, who are known for not holding back on their use of light beams, lasers and smoke clouds, all in the name of art.

■ Tomorrow, 9pm at Korner/The Wall, B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162

■ Tickets at the door before 11pm are NT$500, after 11pm is NT$600. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/2130640917160535