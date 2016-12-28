Engineering’s stark racial inequalities

By Hannah Devlin / The Guardian

Black engineering graduates are less likely to find jobs than white students with lower second or third class degrees, according to a report that reveals stark inequalities within the profession.

The review, by the Royal Academy of Engineering (RAEng), found that being black or minority ethnic was a bigger obstacle to employment than any other factor considered, including degree classification, attending a less prestigious university or gender.

Bola Fatimilehin, the academy’s head of diversity, said an old boys’ network approach to recruitment and unconscious biases were contributing to the challenges faced by non-white students.

“There is a certain amount of stereotyping of who can be an engineer and what talent looks like,” she said. “A lot of people fall into the mode of thinking that there aren’t a lot of black engineers because [black people] are not interested in it.”

The analysis found that 71 percent of white engineering graduates were in full-time jobs within six months of leaving university, compared with just 52 percent of Asian students and 46 percent of black students.

When gender, age, class of degree and type of institution were taken into account, black and Asian graduates were more than twice as likely to be unemployed as their white counterparts.

The figures highlight an apparent paradox in which government and industry leaders have consistently pointed to a national shortage of engineers, while a high proportion of black and ethnic minority graduates are failing to find jobs. Indeed, the science minister, Jo Johnson, noted “the chronic shortages of engineers that have long held our economy back” in a comment article last month.

The shortage of engineers is often cited as an incentive to attract more women into the profession — just 12 to 15 percent of engineering undergraduates are female.

“That’s true, but what about the missed opportunity with all these graduates from ethnic minority backgrounds?” said Fatimilehin. “It feels like a low hanging fruit.”

Gender has dominated the diversity agenda in engineering for the past decade, but the report found that it only has a minor influence on immediate employment prospects for graduates. Women were slightly less likely to enter engineering occupations after university, but more likely to pursue further study.

The focus on “getting girls into engineering” has led to the lack of progress on racial diversity being overlooked, according to Fatimilehin.

“People come back to gender because it feels safer,” she said, adding that male engineers tended to get behind the idea that women face additional barriers because most would have a wife, daughter or female friend. “They’re less likely to have a friend who is black,” she said.

The RAEng report puts forward several possible explanations for the findings, which were based on annual destination surveys of around 250,000 students by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA). Engineering firms often recruit from Russell Group universities, which on average have lower proportions of ethnic minority students. However, even when institution type is taken into account there is a gulf between the employment prospects of white students and black and Asian ones.

“This suggests statistically that ethnicity itself is correlated with an unemployment outcome, and is a stronger effect than any of the other factors studied,” the report concluded.