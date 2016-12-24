Eating from Buddha’s hand

By Ian Bartholomew / Staff reporter

The chayote melon does not feature in Taiwanese cuisine very much but it is ubiquitous primarily as the base from which chayote vines are grown. It is a member of the gourd family Cucurbitaceae, which includes cucumbers, as well as a wide range of other melons and squashes. It goes by many names, sometimes referred to rather unappealingly as the vegetable pear.

Originating in Latin America, chayote has spread across the world, acquiring a diverse variety of names such as chu-chu in Brazil, su-su in Vietnam and choko in Australia. It is a relatively late arrival in Taiwan, with cultivation in China dating back only to the 1920s, which may explain its relatively slim culinary profile despite its robustness as a crop and versatility in the kitchen.

Locally, it is most widely known as the Buddha hand melon (佛手瓜), possibly due to the cleft down the middle of the fruit, which can give it the appearance of two hands brought together in prayer. Others with less poetic imaginations have likened the appearance of the vegetable to aging buttocks, a description with just as much poetic validity if less marketing appeal.

Chayote is sometimes used in the popular Filipino dish tinola (or tinolang manok, a rich soup usually made with chicken) and can also be found in a wide variety of Latin American and Caribbean preparations. It is noted for being extremely bland — which has put many people off — but in fact this blandness is part of its special magic, as the flavor of a good tinola will attest.

At its simplest, the chayote melon can be eaten raw, just like a pear. It is not particularly appealing eaten this way, but thrown into a salad, it is a splendid replacement for apple. Served in raw slices with a Waldorf salad or any variation the apple-and-walnut theme, it can be preferable to apple, providing plenty of crush without the unwelcome (to me at least) sweetness that apples inject into the dish.

Chayote melon can be prepared in almost every way imaginable from steaming to frying, but it shows its star quality particularly in soups. It is rich in mucins, which thicken clear soups giving them a little extra body. These mucins are also particularly good for the health, adding to an impressive list of benefits that eating chayote can bring you. Chayote contains multiple nutrients and has anti-inflammatory properties that can aid in the treatment of high-blood pressure, kidney stones and indigestion. It is low in calories with plenty of dietary fiber as well, and is therefore a good choice for anyone working to control their weight.

Stir-frying the melon is a popular choice, and this can make a quick and tasty dish just by the addition of some pork and perhaps a splash of good stock. Given its blandness, the chayote reflects and often intensifies the flavor of the ingredients around it, which makes it a good accompaniment with blander meats such as boiled chicken or lean pork, highlighting, or even enhancing their subtle taste. Its crunchiness make it perfect served shredded or thinly sliced with a sesame oil dressing.

Chayote keeps well, and can be used with or without the skin. Personally, I favor peeling it, as the skin can be a little thick and fibrous. The mucins in the chayote make the peeled fruit slimy and while this, unlike plants such as mountain yam, will not cause skin irritation, it can feel unpleasant and gloves should be worn by the fastidious.