Highlight: Big Apple Swing Christmas Party

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Swing dancing might be just the way to ring in the holidays especially if you’re looking for something other than the usual Christmas dinner at Taipei’s many Western restaurants and bars (also, you might be paired with a cute guy or girl).

The Big Apple Swing Studio is hosting a Christmas swing party tomorrow night at Custard Cream and all are invited. It doesn’t matter if you’re a first-timer or pro — simply show up wearing red and green and comfortable dancing shoes.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a gift (between NT$150 to NT$200) if they wish to participate in a present swap.

DJs will be spinning Christmas tunes and to top off the night, there will be a lucky draw and mystery prizes for couples with the best dance moves.

■ Tomorrow, 6:30pm at Custard Cream (卡市達創業加油站), B2, 232, Chengde Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市承德路三段232號B2)

■ Admission is NT$500 at the door. For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/200335207088583