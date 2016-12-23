Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Taipei Story Slam is back for another evening of competitive storytelling. Held on Thursday at Taipei’s Sappho Live, a jazz club, story tellers are given seven minutes to tell a true, personal story fitting a pre-assigned theme that will be judged by people chosen randomly from the audience. Storytellers will be judged on their ability to adhere to the seven-minute time frame, tell the story without the use of notes or props, apply the theme in a way whereby the story has a conflict and a resolution. The storyteller with the top score will go on to compete against this year’s other winners in the GrandSlam Championship. E-mail the venue a short pitch (three to five sentences) of your story to: taipeistoryslam@gmail.com

■ B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號 B1), tel: (02) 2700-5411. On the Net: www.sappholive.com

■ Show starts at 9pm; admission is NT$200

The Vernacular Institute, a non profit that holds events related to art, publishing and curating, will hold a sale of art books, furniture and other items all at discount prices at a mini-fleamarket, tomorrow and Sunday afternoon. The sale offers final discounts on artist books, periodicals and journals unavailable elsewhere in Taiwan, as well as a selection of vintage chairs, tables, clothes, household goods and more.

■ 4F, 7, Lane 404, Zhuangjing Rd, Taipei City (台北市莊敬路404巷7號4樓)

■ Admission is free; tomorrow and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm

Contemporary

French DJ and producer Dabeull will perform tomorrow at Taipei’s Barcode. Support will be given by Disk0kidz, Ao Wu B2B, Not So Basic and BunjiBeat.

■ 5F, 88 Songren Rd, Taipei City (台北市松仁路88號5樓)

■ Tomorrow from 9pm to 3am

■ Admission is NT$600

There are two shows tonight at indie rock club Revolver. The first, which starts at 8pm, features instrumental rock and folk rock with post-rock outfit 2HRs and rockers Wuwu Shen (五五身). Hip hop and rap are on the menu for the midnight performance with Leo (Leo王). The venue also has two parties tomorrow. The first, beginning at 7:30pm, cranks up the sound with post hardcore, punk and shoegaze, featuring US:WE, Angry Young (厭世少年), Goosander (川秋沙) and others. Dance music will be the focus of the late-night party with Turbid Kuei Kuei, Donkey Kong and A-Dao (阿道). It’s ACG dance music on Sunday with ASA and Japan’s Kanaria.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei

■ Show starts tonight at 8pm and midnight, tomorrow at 7:30pm and 11:30pm and Sunday 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$350 tonight at 8pm, NT$500 for midnight, NT$450 tomorrow at 7:30pm and NT$200 for 11:30pm performance and NT$300 on Sunday

It’s a battle of the bands on Sunday at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists, as deathcore, Djent and rock fight it out for prominence. Progressive metal band Enlighten, metal act Dark Charybdis (暴噬者) and Chaoziranxx (超自然ＸＸ) are all on the bill. Tonight at Korner, a venue located inside The Wall, it is drum ‘n’ bass, trap, glitch hop and dubstep with Duanger (杜蟲), James Ho, Kuleflux, C-Type and MC Stoppa, among others. Tomorrow it is techno and house with Betty Apple, Lilybeer, Unbra and Initials B.B.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw