A world of surveillance doesn’t always help to catch a thief

By Quentin Hardy / NY Times News Service, SAN FRANCISCO

Earlier this year, I had a beer in one of the more budget-conscious bars in the Mission district. My wallet stayed a little later than I did.

I didn’t notice that until 11am the next day, when I got a call from my bank. Hey, a helpful man in card fraud detection asked, in the last 12 hours had I been to McDonald’s twice, taken four rides with Uber, purchased a disposable phone at MetroPCS, and visited Walgreens and Target?

What followed was sadly familiar to many of us: I spent the day canceling credit cards, ordering new health insurance identification, replacing my driver’s license, and trying to remember what else, besides cash, was in my wallet.

A week later, relatively whole again in plastic, I received from my bank a list of all of the charges (which the bank covered). They provided a rough guide to the evening.

Looking at the numbers, I began to wonder: How many times, during that disappointingly banal crime spree, was my thief photographed, tagged, measured or otherwise observed in our semi-constant world of databases? And with a modest effort, how hard would it then be for the police to find him?

TRACKING A THIEF

The answer to the first question is, probably several dozen times. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that all this monitoring is helpful to someone like me.

Some companies are reluctant to talk about how much they are filming you, or how long they keep the images. Others simply have a hard time knowing.

For example, about 90 percent of the 13,000 or so McDonald’s restaurants in the US are owned by independent owner-operators, so the company can’t really say if those people have cameras. “We assume the majority do,” said Terri Hickey, a company spokeswoman. “We strongly recommend their installation and use.”

What about a McDonald’s in San Francisco? “Almost certainly there’s cameras, inside and out,” said Grace Gatpandan, an officer with the city’s Police Department. “If it’s a drive-through, they’re going to have a camera.” Some of those cameras are to record people who try to drive off without paying, or to catch employee theft.

A Walgreens at 23rd and Mission streets, another stop that night, is well equipped with cameras, too. “At least two in the pharmacy, the entranceway, probably over the shopping aisles,” said Phil Caruso, a Walgreens spokesman. “We like those, and some of the ones on the exterior, to be visible, and we put a sign in the front so people know they’re being filmed.”

Like many other big stores, Walgreens often has other, smaller cameras about door height, to catch faces in case the police want close-ups of people.

Target was not willing to talk about what my thief bought with my card, or its use of video, but it may be the most extensive watcher of all. Just the checkout area of its store at Fourth and Mission streets in San Francisco, the most likely location my thief visited, has at least 18 cameras, from four manufacturers.

The thief spent almost US$200 at Target, enough to afford nine of the 13 home video surveillance cameras Target sells there. That would have involved walking past another 50 highly visible surveillance domes.

The advent of cheap home cameras, and the theft of packages delivered from the likes of Amazon, have led to an explosion of video in San Francisco. Police officers investigating a serious crime have been trained to look for nearby cameras, and every one of the city’s 10 police districts has a specialized video surveillance officer.