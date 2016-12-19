For China’s state media, Trump victory can’t cure the ‘American disease’

By Chris Buckley / NY TIMES NEWS SERVICE, BEIJING

Donald Trump isn’t Mr. Popular in Beijing lately. But China’s ruling elite seems to be consoling itself with the idea that the US president-elect will take charge of a country staggering into decline and disunion.

A flow of articles in Communist Party publications in recent weeks has argued that the US’ tumultuous past year showed it to be dysfunctional and dissolute, and blighted by corruption, social and political polarization, reckless debt and an enfeebled news media.

“Can an American Dream sick with the American Disease last for long?” read a headline in the latest issue of Red Flag Papers, a party journal that has enjoyed renewed prominence in recent years.

“America’s political problems have long been the instigator of its other problems,” said the accompanying essay, by a researcher from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, one of the government’s main think tanks.

“The clear and unequivocal slide in the public’s belief in the ‘American Dream’ directly reflects their lack of optimism in the country’s future and their own prospects,” wrote the researcher, Liu Weidong. “The American political system that once was their greatest pride has constantly proven powerless to restrain the despicable conduct of incompetent politicians.”

Some of the comments appeared before Trump irked the Chinese government by having a phone call with Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and then throwing into doubt his adherence to the long-standing One China policy. The Chinese government says that policy, which keeps Taiwan diplomatically isolated, is a bedrock of relations with Washington.

A spokesman for the Chinese government’s Taiwan Affairs Office reinforced that warning Wednesday.

“If this basis suffers from meddling and destruction, then the healthy and stable development of Sino-American relations is out of the question, and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait will suffer a serious impact,” the spokesman, An Fengshan (安峰山), told a news conference in Beijing. The strait is the body of water between Taiwan and China.

Dim views of America’s prospects are, of course, not only found in China. The rancorous election and Trump’s victory have stirred up plenty of gloomy commentary from critics on the left and the right in the US as well as around the world. And even before Trump’s victory, the Chinese state news media used the election to argue that the US was a political mess that showed why one-party rule was right for China.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT?

But these postelection jeremiads suggest that researchers and ideologues who shape and reflect official Chinese views of the US put little store in Trump’s vow to “make America great again.”

In China, there has for years been debate between researchers who see the US as in decline and those who believe that the country’s strength and capacity for renewal remain formidable. The first view is more prevalent now, especially as President Xi Jinping (習近平), who took power in 2012, has focused intensely on what he sees as the threat from Western liberal values.

“Mainstream Chinese views of the US have shifted from admiration to doubt, especially after the financial crisis, and now increasingly to rejection of its values,” Shi Yinhong (時殷弘), the director of the Center for American Studies at Renmin University in Beijing, said in an interview.