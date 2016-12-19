Building a ‘rich and powerful fatherland’

By Giles Hewitt / AFP, PYONGYANG

In North Korea’s heavily militarized society, even learning the periodic table can be done at the barrel of a gun.

“The young students enjoy it,” said the assistant, picking up a model rifle and aiming it at the familiar table of elements projected on a screen about 10 feet away.

A hit on Po brings up an explanation of Polonium — its discovery, properties and uses.

The shooting range is one of a number of teaching aids housed in the Science and Technology Center, a vast complex built in the shape of an atom on a river islet in Pyongyang.

Opened earlier this year, the center shares characteristics common to other grandiose projects constructed in the showcase capital under the direct orders of supreme leader Kim Jong-un, using scarce money and resources siphoned from North Korea’s threadbare economy.

It was built at lightning speed — just over 10 months using soldier labor — looks impressive, and is almost eerily empty.

The complex reportedly receives several thousand visitors a day, but on a recent Saturday afternoon, only a few dozen of the more than 3,000 computer console study stations were occupied — several of those by members of staff.

Like other prestige projects, the center is as much a symbol of intent as anything else.

WEALTH AND POWER

In numerous speeches and statements, including a keynote address to a rare party congress in May, Kim has put science and technology front and center of the effort to build a “rich and powerful fatherland.”

The power element is firmly focused on national defense, and a science-based weapons system ranging from cyber warfare to a sophisticated nuclear deterrent.

The country’s nuclear and missile scientists are treated as national heroes, feted with personal congratulations from the top leadership and rewarded with modern high-rise apartments in Pyongyang and multiple other benefits for themselves and their families.

The Sci-Tech Center’s main structure is built around a large mock-up of the North’s Unha 3 rocket — a satellite launcher seen as a prototype for an eventual inter-continental ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the mainland United States.

Pyongyang insists the rocket’s uses are purely scientific and space-based.

On the cyber warfare front, the North has already proved its technical capabilities, launching a damaging attack on South Korean banks and broadcasters in 2013 and blamed by Washington for an audacious hacking assault on Sony Pictures the following year.

‘WORLD-CLASS’ CYBER WARRIORS

In testimony to the US Senate Armed Services Committee in April, the newly-appointed commander of US forces in South Korea, General Vincent Brooks, said the North’s elite cyber units “are among the best in the world and the best organized.”

This in a country where access to the full internet is the privilege of an elite few.

The Sci-Tech complex’s computer consoles are segregated, with those in the main hall only capable of accessing a home-page hosted on an internal server with a limited menu of subjects ranging from children’ cartoons to educational material.

Users over the age of 17 and with the required permission, can surf the North’s tightly-controlled, closed-network intranet system, allowing access to state media and some officially approved sites.

There are also links to North Korean university e-libraries and large wall posters boast — or at least suggest — the availability of well-known Western scientific databases like Elsevier and Springer.