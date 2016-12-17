Restaurant Review: Yucca Cafe

By Dana Ter / Staff Reporter

Acai. Cultivated from the Brazilian Amazon, the berry was wildly popular among health-conscious yogis and runners in US cities like New York and San Francisco more than five years ago. The craze didn’t quite reach Asia, but a new haunt in Taipei is seeking to change this.

Tucked in a quiet alley minutes from the madness of Zhongxiao Fuxing MRT and furnished high and low with plants — plants in burlap sacks, plants in pots, plants in tabletop vases — Yucca Cafe makes it known that it’s all about the zen lifestyle. And, of course, acai. The menu includes a lengthy description of the super fruit, from cultivation methods in the Amazon Rainforest to the types of properties acai contains — iron, calcium, fiber, Vitamin A and lots of antioxidants. In other words, it’s very, very healthy.

The cafe is the brainchild of co-founder Fabio Grangeon. The Frenchman may be a TV show host, model and surfer (he spent part of his childhood in the Caribbean) but his dream has always been to open a restaurant. He started cooking when he was a child, helping his grandparents in the kitchen of their restaurant in Toulouse, and then working at Daylesford Organic in London’s Notting Hill in his late teens.

Moving to Taiwan five years ago to study Chinese, Grangeon says that he wasn’t exactly enamored by night market offerings. He often found himself eating sandwiches at Subway to get at least a few slices of lettuce in his diet. Fortunately, the last two years has seen the proliferation of more health-conscious cafes, making it much easier for him to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Bits of Grangeon’s sensibility are interspersed throughout the cafe. Outside is a mini garden with lavender, basil and olives, and a little fountain — for fengshui — set against a blue-tiled walled that evokes southern France. The ceiling lights and mirror frames he carved from driftwood gathered from the beaches in Yilan.

Yucca Cafe Address: 16, Aly 4, Ln 251, Zhongxiao E Rd Sec 3, Taipei City ( 台北市忠孝東路三段251巷4弄16號) Telephone: (02) 2773-3678 Open: Sundays to Thursdays from 10am to 9pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 10pm Average meal: NT$400 to NT$1,000 Details: Menu in English and Chinese, cash only, minimum charge is NT$120 per person On the net: www.facebook.com/yuccataipei



Grangeon met Brazilian Tordan Ferreira while studying at Ming Chuan University, and earlier this year, the duo launched Purple Passion, a freeze-dried powder imported from Brazil and sold in Taiwan to use in acai juice and smoothies — the project was the prelude to Yucca Cafe.

Never mind the hefty price (NT$310), order the Acai Jar. Purple Passion powder is mixed with banana, almond milk, honey and acai fruit to create a luscious and refreshing drink with hints of natural sweetness. This is topped with kiwi, bananas, strawberries and granola. The trick is to mash it all up for the flavors (sweet, savory) and textures (soft, crunchy) to blend.

This is well complemented with the Yucca Toast (NT$380), a choice of three types of sweet or savory toast with toppings. One of my biggest peeves when it comes to bread is that it’s too dry or too hard, but the homemade whole wheat bread is superb.

From the sweet section, I opt for the ricotta, berries and chia seeds. The juiciness of the acai berry provides a pleasant contrast with the ricotta cheese, one of the milder types of cheese, and according to Grangeon, its chosen to suit local palates. Dribbled onto the toast, the chia seeds — not an easy to find ingredient — provide a little crunch and texture.

I also sample the homemade pesto, grilled mushroom, parmesan cheese and nuts from the savory section. The basil and olive oil are highly discernible in the pesto sauce, my favorite component of the toast. The grilled mushrooms are succulent, the parmesan cheese, thinly shredded is delightfully nutty though the nuts themselves — sprinkled atop the toast — are a little too sweet.