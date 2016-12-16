Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / staff reporter

IT Park Gallery has been transformed into a wooly underwater world thanks to Tsui Hui-yu’s (崔惠宇) knitted coral installations. Fulfilling Silence (沈默最滿) continues Tsui’s explorations into the depths of her unconscious, with her thoughts and desires manifesting themselves in reefs, algae and sea creatures set against a backdrop of her colorful ink drawings which appear to be a meshing of plant parts and human limbs — though not in a revolting way. The broken fragments seem to represent the artist trying to make sense of the world around her, but there’s also a sense of letting go and learning to appreciate the randomness of nature for what it is.

■ IT Park Gallery (伊通公園), 2F-3F, 41 Yitong St, Taipei City (台北市伊通街41號2-3樓), tel: (02) 2507-7243. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 1pm to 10pm

■ Until Jan. 7

On display at Digital Art Center is ~ / !, a solo exhibition by Lin Pei-ying (林沛瑩). Lin is one of the co-founders of the Taiwanese BioArt Community (台灣生物藝術社群), a group that seeks to bring together artists and scientists through events like salons, book clubs and even speed dating between artists and scientists. She frequently uses living organisms in her own work, combining art and biotechnology. PSX Consultancy, which stands for “Plant Sex Consultancy,” looks at how plants reproduce and draws comparisons and contrasts to how humans have sex. In Smallpox Syndrome, Lin imagines how vaccines will evolve in the future and in Minimal Nano Diet, she imagines a world where humans are consuming primarily nano-food, or food that is cultivated, processed or pacakaged by nanotechnology.

■ Digital Art Center (台北數位藝術中心), 180, Fuhua Rd, Taipei City (台北市福華路180號), tel: (02) 7736-0708. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Jan. 27

Post Ecolonialism Project (後植民計畫) began in 2010 when Chen Hung-yi (陳泓易) started planting trees in ecological hotspots — places where the environment is under threat — throughout Taiwan. He was soon joined by artists and students who planted trees in places that were devastated by typhoons. The project soon morphed into a traveling exhibition, stopping in the Bois des Moutiers in France earlier this year, before making its current stop at Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei). The videos see the act of tree-planting as a metaphor for updating and re-examining the genre of Chinese landscape painting.

■ Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (台北當代藝術館, MOCA, Taipei), 39 Changan W Rd, Taipei City (台北市長安西路39號), tel: (02) 2552-3720. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Jan. 15

The Extension of Medium (媒材的性格擴張), which opens at Nunu Fine Art on Sunday, will exhibit the work of artists from around the world whose practice attempts to alter our ideas artistic mediums. The exhibition includes German artist Peter Zimmermann’s paintings of colorful blotches that resemble pigmentation on the screen of a smartphone or laptop, over which he sprays a glossy coat of epoxy resin. Belgian artist Stijn Ank’s plaster sculptures look like minimalistic 3D paintings. The works of six artists from the Philippines will be featured as well and they range from Yeo Kaa’s upbeat, florescent paintings of grotesque yet magical creatures to Johanna Helmuth’s dark, monochrome paintings of erotically-charged scenes.

■ Nunu Fine Art (路由藝術), 5, Ln 67, Jinshan S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市金山南路1段67巷5號), tel: (02) 3322-6207. Open Wednesdays to Sundays from noon to 7pm