Highlight: Leonard Cohen: Poet & Songwriter

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Red Room and Happier Cafe are hosting a celebration of the life and works of Leonard Cohen, Canadian poet/songwriter/singer/painter/novelist, who died on Nov. 7 at the age of 82.

Selected works from Cohen’s vast repertoire will be performed by local musicians, but all are invited to sing along or bring their instruments to join in.

Among the scheduled speakers and musicians are filmmaker Tobie Openshaw, Rose Goossen, Constance Woods, Sue DeSimone, who will sing Everybody Knows and Tower of Song and Sarah Indiana, who will sing Famous Blue Raincoat and You’ve Got Me Singing.

As usual with Red Room events, there will be an open invite for the poetically and musically inclined to perform for a five to 10 minute slot on stage.

■ Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 7pm to 10pm at Red Room International Village at the Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base (TAF 空總創新基地),177, Sec 1, Jianguo S Rd (台北市建國南路一段177號) (intersection of Jianguo and Jinan Rds)

■ Entrance is free. On the net: redroomtaipei.com