Highlight: Santa comes to Wulai

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Santa returns to Wulai this Sunday, bringing gifts and spreading holiday cheer to the village’s Atayal residents. In addition to the usual live music, caroling, dancing and, of course, photo opportunities with Santa, there will also be raffle draw this year, with a chance to win up to NT$5,000.

It’s been six years since the first “Christmas in Wulai,” which started when Taipei expat Gary Smoke and Taiwanese-American Tony Coolidge set up the non-profit organization, Atayal, which aims to connect indigenous people around the world through various projects.

The Atayal organization will also be collecting donations to work on a couple of projects, including building a center for the elderly in Wulai and publishing a book in the Atayal language in cooperation with a community elder.

■ Sunday, noon at Wulai Atayal Museum (烏來泰雅民族博物館), 12, Wulai St, New Taipei City (新北市烏來街12號)

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/658404367657930