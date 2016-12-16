Home / Features
Fri, Dec 16, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: This is Now: Film and video after punk

By Noah Buchan  /  Staff reporter

The Sex Pistols perform in Paradiso, Amsterdam in January 1977. A number of shorts that explore film after punk will be screened tomorrow and Sunday at Taipei’s WOW Woolloomooloo Out West.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia commons

WOW Woolloomooloo Out West will screen a number of short documentaries tomorrow and Sunday that examine film and video after punk. The mini festival, This is Now, is a touring program from the British Film Institute that features digitally remastered underground films and music videos from the post-punk era in the UK from 1979 to 1985.

The title of tomorrow’s viewing is Video Killed the Radio Star (錄影殺死了廣播明星), and the documentaries include Echo and the Bunnymen: Shine So Hard (1981), The Miners’ Campaign Tapes: The Lie Machine (1984) and The Greatest Hits of Scratch Video Volume 2 (1984).

Sunday afternoon brings you Hope Taping (家庭錄影) with highlights such as The Attitude Assumed: Still Life With Still Born (1980), Pop Dolphin (1983), Skinheads and Roses (1983) and The Commander in Chief (1984).

Through a Glass, Darkly (穿越暗黑中的玻璃) is the title of the Sunday evening viewing with Winter Journey in the Hartz Mountains (1983), All Veneer and No Backbone (1980-84), Grayson/Flowers/Jewels (1985) and Lyrical Doubt (1984).

■ WOW Woolloomooloo Out West, 2, Ln 120, Wenchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號).

■ Tomorrow at 6:30pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm and 4pm. Tickets are NT$180 for each session, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

