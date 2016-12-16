Highlight: This is Now: Film and video after punk

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

WOW Woolloomooloo Out West will screen a number of short documentaries tomorrow and Sunday that examine film and video after punk. The mini festival, This is Now, is a touring program from the British Film Institute that features digitally remastered underground films and music videos from the post-punk era in the UK from 1979 to 1985.

The title of tomorrow’s viewing is Video Killed the Radio Star (錄影殺死了廣播明星), and the documentaries include Echo and the Bunnymen: Shine So Hard (1981), The Miners’ Campaign Tapes: The Lie Machine (1984) and The Greatest Hits of Scratch Video Volume 2 (1984).

Sunday afternoon brings you Hope Taping (家庭錄影) with highlights such as The Attitude Assumed: Still Life With Still Born (1980), Pop Dolphin (1983), Skinheads and Roses (1983) and The Commander in Chief (1984).

Through a Glass, Darkly (穿越暗黑中的玻璃) is the title of the Sunday evening viewing with Winter Journey in the Hartz Mountains (1983), All Veneer and No Backbone (1980-84), Grayson/Flowers/Jewels (1985) and Lyrical Doubt (1984).

■ WOW Woolloomooloo Out West, 2, Ln 120, Wenchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段120巷2號).

■ Tomorrow at 6:30pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm and 4pm. Tickets are NT$180 for each session, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks