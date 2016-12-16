Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

Urban Nomad Film Fest co-founder and program director David Frazier will speak at a town hall on Sunday at Not Just a Library, inside Taipei’s Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, where he will discuss the film festival’s future direction. Taipei Filmmaker Nights invites the public to offer ideas and feedback as to how the festival can better serve Taiwan’s filmmaking community, particularly international filmmakers living in Taiwan. Frazier will also touch on the festival’s background, needs, goals and programs. The event will kick off with a 30-minute film screening followed by the talk and rounded out with snacks and beer. Founded in 2002, the Urban Nomad Film Fest is one of Taiwan’s top film festivals and is the only festival that is independent of government support. It hosts about 10,000 visitors per year to screenings, parties, panels and other events.

■ Not Just a Library, Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松山文化園區), 2F 133 Guangfu S Rd, Taipei City (台北市光復南路133號2F)

■ Admission is free. Sunday from 7pm to 9:30pm

Contemporary

Post-rock combo Constant & Change (康士坦的變化球) will perform tonight at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. Wednesday’s concert by alt-rock chanteuse Faith Yang (楊乃文) is sold out.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$800, available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Blues/country/grunge outfit Anteater (食蟻獸) and four-person punk group Cheap Chill (起秋樂團) take the stage tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Tomorrow, Japan’s four-piece alternative rockers, The November, will perform tunes from their sixth album Hallelujah. On Sunday, two-piece Japanese alt band Honey L Days will take the stage. It is a night of club music tonight at Korner, a club located inside The Wall, as Denmark’s Troels Knudsen lays down his “fast-paced and futuristic style” music. Katrina, Yunn, Sam Thomas and others will provide support. Dubstep, bass, dub and house are on the menu tomorrow with @allenblow, Synaptic FX, Toska and Goth-Trad performing.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows start at The Wall tonight and tomorrow at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$350 tonight, NT$1,400 tomorrow and NT$1,800 on Sunday; Korner tickets are NT$500 tonight and NT$550 tomorrow, available through thewall.tw

Acoustic folk duo Crispy (脆樂團) play tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). Tomorrow it is the Rockability Invasion with Sugar Lady (蜜糖女郎) and Fullhouse, and Japan’s Learners and The Neatbeats are also scheduled to play.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Show starts tonight at 8:30pm and tomorrow at 7:30pm

■ Admission is NT$500 tonight and NT$1,000 tomorrow, available through www.indievox.com

It is a night of ACG dance music tonight at indie rock club Revolver, as Tomi, Troubl3 P and Persona and Peryo B2B take the stage. There are two parties tomorrow. The first, at 6:40pm, brings together punk rockers SADOG and Lee Chi-ming (李奇明), better known as Ah-Chang (阿強) from garage rock favorites 88 Balaz (88顆芭樂籽). Special guests Mountain will be in town from South Korea. Hip hop, jazz and soul make up the genres for the second bash, with Meuko Meuko, Tara Lin and Dj Timing, among others, to take the stage. Rockabilly and pop rock is on the menu Sunday with Japan’s Koncos, Learners and The Neatbeats.