Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

The fourth edition of Art Kaohsiung (高雄駁二藝術博覽會) starts today at Kaohsiung’s Pier-2 Art Center. There will be 104 galleries from around the world represented at the fair, and like previous years, the focus will be on contemporary Asian art. This year’s focus countries are South Korea and the Philippines, and there will be plenty of artworks of Korean monochrome paintings. Art from the Philippines will explore the country’s tortured colonial past and how that informs present-day identity. Forums will center on dialogues between curators and artists in Northeast and Southeast Asia.

■ Pier-2 Art Center (駁二藝術特區), 1 Dayong Rd, Kaohsiung (高雄市大勇路1號), tel: (07) 228-8936. Open today and tomorrow from 11am to 7pm and Sunday from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Dec. 11. Admission: NT$150

Childhood is a recurrent theme in Lo Chiao-ling’s (羅喬綾) paintings of wide-eyed cherubic children, but her recent work focuses specifically on the bond between mother and child. Opening at Liang Gallery tomorrow, A Place to Walk To (走路會到的地方) is inspired by Lo’s experience raising her own children. The artist says she and her husband spend as much time with their children as possible, reading to them, painting with them and taking them on walks. Though her paintings appear simple, even a little too idyllic, Lo manages to convey innocence in a way that’s endearing rather than laughable, showing her viewers that we can all learn something from the way that children view the world.

Also on display at Liang Gallery starting tomorrow are Lin Wei-hsiang’s (林煒翔) dreamy landscape paintings. Reflecting the Heart Through Landscape (對景觀心) reflects Lin’s connection to nature and how he makes sense of himself and his feelings through interactions with his surroundings. Lin is also known for painting mist — something that he finds intriguing and poetic. There’s a sense of both restraint and venturing into the unknown, as his brush strokes are controlled yet expressive.

■ Liang Gallery (尊彩藝術中心), 366, Ruiguang Rd, Taipei City (台北市瑞光路366號), tel: (02) 2797-1100. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Both exhibitions open tomorrow and run until Jan. 8

Tzeng Yi-hsin (曾怡馨) is known for her paintings which obscure the faces of models, celebrities and politicians, but My Dear Lovers (麥滴兒拉福斯), which opens at Powen Gallery tomorrow, takes a more personal look at people who were an important part of her life, fixating especially on relationships that ended abruptly. Tzeng obscures their faces with objects and symbols which she associates with them. The obscured faces also represent how memory becomes fuzzy with the passage of time, and that even though we may not remember how someone looks, we may still remember the way he or she made us feel. While some portraits seem poetic, others are humorous and even downright farcical. Obviously, there’s still some hang-ups on part of the artist, but the process of painting and displaying the portraits also appears to be therapeutic.

■ Powen Gallery (紅野畫廊), 11, Ln 164, Songjiang Rd, Taipei City (台北市松江路164巷11號), tel: (02) 2523-6009. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 10am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Jan. 8

The Immovable Feast (盛宴), which opens at Bluerider Art tomorrow, will feature a new series of artworks by Eunice Cheung (張惠文) that explores the relationship between humans and animals. While her previous works of birds and koalas were done in the style of Chinese brush painting, her latest pieces exhibit more color and seem to have a pop culture twist. In one painting, for example, cats dressed in kimonos eat sushi and edamame from a sushi conveyor belt. Cheung was initially interested in exploring the human-animal relationship throughout Chinese art history. But her work has gradually evolved to cover different cultures, imbuing in her animals human qualities. She does so in order to close the chasm between humans and animals. Her goal is to depict every single known animal.