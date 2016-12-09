Home / Features
Fri, Dec 09, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: Tacky Sweater Christmas Party

By Dana Ter  /  Staff reporter

Don a tacky Christmas sweater for next weekend’s Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Crafted Beer.

Photo courtesy of Crafted Beer

Newcomer to Maji Square, Crafted Beer, which sells local and imported craft beer, will be spreading some festive cheer by carrying on the long-standing American holiday tradition of the ugly Christmas sweater party next Saturday.

Don a tacky Christmas sweater — perhaps something that your aunt gave you — and simply show up at the venue to be entered in a contest. Crafted Beer owner Raul Garcia and his staff will pick the winner with the tackiest sweater, who will receive a fancy bottle of beer costing around NT$1,000.

In addition to beer, there will also be mulled wine and lasagnas for sale, as well as joyful Christmas music to set the mood.

■ Dec. 16, 6pm at Crafted Beer & Co. (精釀啤酒屋), 1 Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1741794339478326

This story has been viewed 249 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top