Highlight: Tacky Sweater Christmas Party

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Newcomer to Maji Square, Crafted Beer, which sells local and imported craft beer, will be spreading some festive cheer by carrying on the long-standing American holiday tradition of the ugly Christmas sweater party next Saturday.

Don a tacky Christmas sweater — perhaps something that your aunt gave you — and simply show up at the venue to be entered in a contest. Crafted Beer owner Raul Garcia and his staff will pick the winner with the tackiest sweater, who will receive a fancy bottle of beer costing around NT$1,000.

In addition to beer, there will also be mulled wine and lasagnas for sale, as well as joyful Christmas music to set the mood.

■ Dec. 16, 6pm at Crafted Beer & Co. (精釀啤酒屋), 1 Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1741794339478326