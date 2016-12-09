Highlight: Winter Dance Concert

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

Taipei National University of the Arts’ Dance Department is staging its annual Winter Dance Concert (舞蹈學院歲末展演) next week with an ambitious program aptly titled Fly High (輕˙狂).

The concert, overseen by faculty advisor Wu Suchun as artistic director, features four disparate works: an excerpt from Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集) artistic director Lin Hwai-min’s (林懷民) Cursive (行草); Zhang Xiaoxiong’s (張曉雄) Guang Ling Verse (廣陵散); Chang Kuo-wei’s (張國韋) Mirror World (鏡界) and Act II of Giselle.

Students performing in the Spring Dance Concert admirably acquitted themselves in a different excerpt from Lin’s challenging 2001 creation, so it will be interesting to see how their colleagues do this time.

I am also looking foward to the Giselle excerpt. Ballet at the modern dance-centric department has appeared in previous concerts, but usually a short contemporary work, such as former guest professor Graeme Collins’ Concerto in D in 2011. This time the students have been given a real challenge — and extra point classes — by being asked to tackle one of the great romantic classics.

Act II is where Giselle must defend her faithless lover from the wrath of the Willis; it demands strong dancing and acting skills from the leads and a well-disciplined corps of Willis moving in graceful, steely unison.

There is a regular shuttle bus that runs from the Guandu MRT station (關渡) to the university and there will be a shuttle departing the station 30 minutes before show time. Just get off the bus at the first stop on campus and there will be signs directing people to the theater.

■ Thursday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at 7:30pm, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 matinees at 2:30pm at Taipei National University of the Arts Theater (國立臺北藝術大學展演藝術中心戲劇廳), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號). Sunday’s show is sold out.

■ Tickets are NT$400, available online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door.