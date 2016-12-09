Home / Features
Fri, Dec 09, 2016 - Page 13　

Highlight: Winter Dance Concert

By Diane Baker  /  Staff reporter

Students in the Taipei National University of the Arts’ Dance Department will perform the Act II of Giselle as part of the department’s Winter Dance Concert next weekend at the school in Guandu.

Photo Courtesy of Zhang Xiaoxiong

Taipei National University of the Arts’ Dance Department is staging its annual Winter Dance Concert (舞蹈學院歲末展演) next week with an ambitious program aptly titled Fly High (輕˙狂).

The concert, overseen by faculty advisor Wu Suchun as artistic director, features four disparate works: an excerpt from Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集) artistic director Lin Hwai-min’s (林懷民) Cursive (行草); Zhang Xiaoxiong’s (張曉雄) Guang Ling Verse (廣陵散); Chang Kuo-wei’s (張國韋) Mirror World (鏡界) and Act II of Giselle.

Students performing in the Spring Dance Concert admirably acquitted themselves in a different excerpt from Lin’s challenging 2001 creation, so it will be interesting to see how their colleagues do this time.

I am also looking foward to the Giselle excerpt. Ballet at the modern dance-centric department has appeared in previous concerts, but usually a short contemporary work, such as former guest professor Graeme Collins’ Concerto in D in 2011. This time the students have been given a real challenge — and extra point classes — by being asked to tackle one of the great romantic classics.

Act II is where Giselle must defend her faithless lover from the wrath of the Willis; it demands strong dancing and acting skills from the leads and a well-disciplined corps of Willis moving in graceful, steely unison.

There is a regular shuttle bus that runs from the Guandu MRT station (關渡) to the university and there will be a shuttle departing the station 30 minutes before show time. Just get off the bus at the first stop on campus and there will be signs directing people to the theater.

■ Thursday, Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at 7:30pm, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 matinees at 2:30pm at Taipei National University of the Arts Theater (國立臺北藝術大學展演藝術中心戲劇廳), 1 Xueyuan Rd, Taipei City (台北市學園路1號). Sunday’s show is sold out.

■ Tickets are NT$400, available online at www.artsticket.com.tw, at convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door.

This story has been viewed 246 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top