Events and entertainment listings

By NOAH BUCHAN / Staff reporter

Contemporary

Instrumental group Sandbox (沙盒樂團) will play tonight at Legacy Taipei, which hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts. They will be joined by psychedelic dream pop rockers U.TA (屋塔) and Japan’s Plan D. Progressive metal band Enlighten and heavy metal group Burning Island (火燒島) will play on Wednesday.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm tonight and 7:30pm on Wednesday

■ Admission is NT$200 tonight and NT$700 on Wednesday. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Jazz/surf rock band Angel Baby, indie rockers Murky Crows (昏鴉) and country/alternative rock outfit The Tic Tac will both perform tonight at The Wall (這牆), a prominent Taipei venue for indie rock artists. Tomorrow the venue will hold its New Years World Rock Festival with Trash, a group that blends inspiration from Brit pop, alternative rock and grunge, upbeat punk rockers Punkhoo (胖虎) and electronic dance/rock outfit OVDS on the bill. Tonight at Korner, a club located inside The Wall, there will be a techno/house party. Tomorrow, Berlin-based composer and producer Tobias will take over the club and play from his album Ostgut Ton. Berlin’s Blind Observatory and Taiwan’s Diskonnected, Artur8, Al Burro, Red Bean and a host of others will provide support.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ The Wall shows start tonight at 8pm and tomorrow at 7pm; Korner shows begin at 11:50pm

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$500 tonight and free tomorrow; Korner shows are NT$200 tonight and NT$900 tomorrow, available online through thewall.tw

Hakka indie rock group UrbanCat (二本貓) will perform songs from their self-titled CD on Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei. On Wednesday and Thursday, VM Theater Company (躍演) will croon their version of Mandopop.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Shows start at 7pm on Sunday and 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday

■ Admission is NT$500 on Sunday and NT$600 on Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets available online through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Indie shoegaze noise pop group I Mean Us, indie rockers Maffine (瑪啡因) and college band Gray Dwarf Star (灰矮星) each take the stage tonight at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). Punk rockers Emergency (急診室) and Bass Witch (邃音女巫), and pop act Colorful Fun (繽紛樂) play tomorrow.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Show starts tonight at 8pm and tomorrow at 7pm

■ Admission is NT$500 tonight and NT$400 tomorrow, available through www.indievox.com

Indie rock club Revolver will celebrate six years of existence tonight and tomorrow with free live bands, including ... well, we aren’t sure because the rock club is keeping it a secret. Suffice to say, “eight of Taiwan’s most famous underground bands,” will take the stage. If you’ve sufficiently recovered, Sunday brings you an evening of J-Rock and heavy punk with Japanese-Taiwanese act Plan D, emo rock band ChicKNUP (奇克拿樂團), Rosy (玫瑰紅) and Contrary Think (逆思樂團), among others.

■ 1-2, Roosevelt Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路一段1-2號), tel: (02) 3393-1678. On the Net: www.facebook.com/revolver.taipei