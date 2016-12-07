Going retro

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

On the shelves are endless rows of old drinking glasses produced by brands such as Yakult and Taiwan Beer. A bespectacled lady donning a handmade felt brooch she purchased from Nepal picks up a small glass.

“This one is over 50 years old, just like me,” says Retro Nana (Chang Min-min, 張敏敏), who runs the shop I’m looking through.

I came to know of Retro Nana’s store, Nostalgic Future (意思意思), from an American friend on the hunt for antique Taiwan Beer glasses. It was the one item that Retro Nana refused to sell and after an hour-long debate, she relented and sold the cups — but only after making him promise that he would only drink Taiwan Beer out of them.

It took a few wrong turns and a couple of curses directed at Google Maps to locate Nostalgic Future. The store wasn’t always so difficult to find. Previously, it was located at 14, Lane 14, Dihua Street Sec 1. In Chinese, 14 14 or yisi yisi (一四一四) is a homonym for the store’s Chinese name, yisi yisi (意思意思) which means “meaning meaning.”

Retro Nana moved to the current location near Zhongshan MRT in 2013 as she felt that Dihua Street had become “too commercialized.”

SHARING SIMPLE PLEASURES

I gather from the display of handmade canvas bags on the roadside in front of a dark stairwell that the stairs must lead to Nostalgic Future.

Inside is a mish-mash of antiques collected from her travels around the world and handmade crafts by young Taiwanese artists.

Her desire to foster in young people a love for handicrafts stems ultimately from wanting to share simple pleasures she experienced growing up, for instance, knitting dolls or drawing greeting cards.

Retro Nana explains that the bags I saw on the roadside were made by a young artist and that no two bags are alike. The artist teaches a couple of workshops on the third floor, though when I visit, two other workshops are taking place: book-binding and wood carving.

The tiny animal figurines sitting on a small wooden table by the second-floor balcony were made by students in the wood carving workshop.

They hold other workshops too. Tie-dyeing, sewing clothes and berets, making felt slippers and leather baggage tags. Her husband also teaches photography classes using old 8mm film cameras.

The list goes on and on and Retro Nana can’t even remember some of the classes they hold.

There’s just one rule while in class: “When we have students who talk too loud, we’ll tell them to speak softer,” she says.

Picking up another drinking glass, Retro Nana says she used to drink from cups like these when she was younger.

“Isn’t it wonderful to share these things with young people?”

OBJECTS CULLED FROM THROUGHOUT THE GLOBE

Retro Nana started collecting these items in her early 20s, around the same time that she began traveling abroad.

“I spent all my money on traveling instead of saving up to buy a house,” she laughs.

There’s no hint of regret in her voice.

She traveled to Hong Kong first, then to the Philippines despite her friends telling her that it was “too dangerous” to visit the country by herself.

“People in Taiwan can be so close-minded,” she says.

Clasping her hand over her mouth again, she exclaims: “Sorry if I’m too frank!”

Wanderlust — fueled by watching foreign films — led her to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, France, Italy and all over the US. Each time she brought home spoils from different countries — ceramic bowls, stereos, comic books and a gigantic sculpture of a menacing-looking dog from Germany, which greets visitors at the top of the stairwell.