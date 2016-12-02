Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / staff reporter

To be called a “cry baby” was probably the worst insult you could receive from a kindergarten classmate if you slipped off the monkey bars and burst into tears. By substituting the word “babe” — a more affectionate term and one that connotes female solidarity — Pon Ding’s latest exhibition, Cry Babe (愛哭寶), endeavors to wrest back control from bullies, and to a greater extent, from male subjugation. Artists Xuan Xuan and Kuo Shan-shan (郭山山) show that it’s simply human to cry and that tears are just another way to express our emotions. Furthermore, the act of crying does not need to be purely associated with femininity, but that it’s perfectly okay for men to cry, too.

■ Pon Ding (朋丁), 6, Ln 53, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市中山北路一段53巷6號), tel: (02) 2537 7281. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 8pm

■ Until Dec. 25

Treasure Hill Artist Village is showing two concurrent exhibitions at Hill Gallery No. 53, Soma Sensor (感知部署) by Zhan Jiahua (詹嘉華) and Can’t Help But…(情不自禁) by Tsai Shang-fu (蔡尚孚). Both artists fuse digital art, interactive installations and live performances, and both exhibitions are meant to jar our senses, distorting the way we use our senses of sight, sound and touch to interpret the physical world. Zhan focuses on the connections between art and science, while Tsai examines the interplay between logic and desire.

■ Treasure Hill Artist Village (寶藏巖國際藝術村), 2, Ally 14, Ln 230, Dingzhou Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市汀州路三段230巷14弄2號), tel: (02) 2364-5313. Open Tuesday to Sundays from 11am to 6pm

■ Until Dec. 25

Lin Li-ling’s (林麗玲) playful and seductive paintings will be on display at Caves Art Center starting tomorrow. The Lustful Gaze of Blossoms (花眸似慾) examines youthful, feminine sexuality and the related concept of beauty. While some of Lin’s paintings — irises, dahlias, lilies — explore this in a purely metaphorical way, her other paintings are raunchy, tantalizing and explicit — half-naked women with their hands tied up placed in rooms furnished with antique Chinese furniture, potted plants and scrolls. Lin posits that while humans have only two eyes, flowers have thousands — which is not to say that the blossoms in her paintings are watching us, but rather, that in the art of seduction, subtlety goes a long way, and sometimes, less is more.

■ Caves Art Center (敦煌藝術中心), 91, Fujin St, Taipei City (台北市富錦街91號), tel: (02) 2718-2091. Open daily from 11am to 7pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Jan. 2

Tomorrow is the opening of Malaysian artist Yee I-lann’s (于一蘭) solo exhibition at Mind Set Art Center. Previously shown at Tyler Rollins Fine Art in New York, Like the Banana Tree at the Gate (宛若庭前蕉) is a series of photocollages and videos that explore the history and politics of Southeast Asia from the colonial era to the present day. The title come from the sayings of a 17th-century Borneo Sultan, who advised his subjects not to grow a banana trees because doing so would make Europeans aware of their wealth. Yee also invokes Malaysian and Indonesian folklore in her work, in the form of the Pontianak, a vengeful female spirit that is said to reside inside the banana tree. Yee manages to invoke old and new, drawing connections between a tortured past and an uncertain present in ways that are light-hearted and humorous.

■ Mind Set Art Center (安卓藝術), 7F, 180, Section 1, Heping East Road, Da’an District, Taipei (台北市大安區和平東路一段180號7F), tel: (02) 2365-6008. Open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 6pm