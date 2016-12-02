Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Theater

Performance Workshop’s (表演工作坊) newest production, The Comedy of Sex and Politics (新龍門客棧), premieres tonight in Taipei, starting a six-city tour. Workshop managing director Ding Nai-chu (丁乃竺) and her team have taken 18th century Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni’s comedic masterpiece, Mirandolina as the basis for their story about a successful hotel owner who manages to fend off suitors while helping her guests sort out their own love lives. Model turned actress Cheryl Yang (楊謹華) headlines the all-star cast, which includes theater veteran Fan Guang-yao (樊光耀), Grace Lu (呂曼茵), comedian Chu Te-kang (朱德剛) and dancer/choreographer Chen Wu-kang (陳武康).

■ Tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm; tomorrow and Sunday at 2:30pm at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall (國父紀念館), 505, Renai Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市仁愛路4段505號)

■ Tickets cost NT$600 to NT$3,200; available at at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com.tw, convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door.

■ The show moves to the Performance Hall of the Hsinchu County Cultural Affairs Bureau (新竹縣文化局演藝廳) on Dec. 10, the Kaohsiung Cultural Center’s Chihteh Hall (高雄市文化中心至德堂) for two shows on Dec. 24, the Tainan Municipal Cultural Center (臺南文化中心演藝廳) on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, and the Jhongli Arts Center (中壢藝術館) on Jan. 14 before taking a two-month break ahead of the last show at the Taichung Chungshan Hall (台中中山堂) on March 18. Tickets as above.

Film

The annual Invisible Cities Film Festival kicks off tonight at Spot — Taipei Film House (光點—台北之家 ) with Jean-Luc Godard’s Alphaville. The festival will feature 15 films, including Kirokazu Koreeda’s After Life, Raymond Depardon’s Journal de France and Taiwan’s A Ghost Island Lies Beneath — about pollution in Taiwan — and runs until Dec. 15. More information can be found at: www.spot.org.tw.

■ Spot — Taipei Film House (光點—台北之家), 18, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市中山北路二段18號)

■ From today until Dec. 15. Tickets are NT$200 for Spot members, NT$240 for non-members, available at the theater

Event

A charity concert will be held on Sunday at Taipei jazz club Sappho Live for The Pack Sanctuary, an animal shelter specializing in the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming or lifelong care of animals in dire need of help, or those unlikely to find suitable homes. The lineup of musicians starts at 5pm with David Chen (of Muddy Basin Ramblers fame). Other acts include ska group Reggae Riddims, JJ & the Cats, who play blues, jazz and Latin, blues group BoPoMoFo and soul/funk combo Funky Duds. All proceeds from the door will go to the charity.

■ B1, 1, Ln 102, Anhe Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市安和路一段 102 巷1號B1), tel: (02) 2700-5411. On the Net: www.sappholive.com

■ Show starts at 5pm

■ Entrance is NT$500

Military specialist Dean Karalekas will give a lecture tomorrow, Reforming Taiwan’s Military, which will examine the public’s perception of the nation’s military. Karalekas will argue that the military retains a conservative attitude that differs from Taiwan’s current open and free society. There is confusion as to how these outdated attitudes relate to national identity and perceptions of Taiwan as the homeland. Instead of an all-volunteer army, he says that conscription should remain and training should involve incorporating values of society. The issue of transparency will also be examined as well as and the possibility of Aboriginal units.