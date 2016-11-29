China rides off with ‘double-yolked egg’

By Han Cheung / Staff Reporter

China launched a full-scale cinematic invasion of Taiwan on Saturday, not only taking the Golden Horse Awards’ best feature film, best director and best actor, but also bagging two best actresses with Zhou Dongyu (周冬雨) and Ma Sicun (馬思純). Ma and Zhou both starred in Soul Mate (七月與安生), a story about the intertwined fates of two childhood friends. This marks the first time in Golden Horse history that two actors from the same film have co-won an award.

In addition, China finished with best new performer, best adapted screenplay, best cinematography, best special effects, best makeup and costume design, best action choreography and best sound editing. It also took the unofficial Audience Choice and FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) awards.

Taiwan and Hong Kong split the remaining awards except for best original film song, which went to Malaysia.

RISE OF CHINA

It feels like it hasn’t even been that long since fully-Chinese productions were even allowed to participate in the Golden Horse Awards, but much has changed in Taiwan in 20 years. It should be noted that the award was even more restrictive in its early days, as The Sandwich Man (兒子的大玩偶) was almost disqualified in 1983 because almost half the film was in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese).

China has been taking home major awards for many years as its film industry rapidly improves, winning its third best actor in a row and third best feature in five years. But the accolades are usually distributed more evenly with Hong Kong also claiming a share while Taiwan often takes a back seat.

This year, however, it was utter domination. And it wasn’t one exceptionally good film that won it all. The Summer is Gone (八月) won the best feature, but none of the major acting or directing awards except for best newcomer, which went to 10-year-old Kong Wei-yi (孔維一), whose eyes the story is told through. The win came as a surprise even to director Zhang Dalei (張大磊), and Kong admitted to not knowing what a Golden Horse was before being nominated.

After winning best actor last year, Feng Xiaogang (馮小剛) returns to his usual position at the helm and was named best director for I Am Not Madam Bovary (我不是潘金蓮), which also won the Audience Choice Award.

The two hopeful Taiwanese nominations, Godspeed (一路順風) and The Road to Mandalay (再見瓦城), both fell flat, with the former only winning best art direction. Instead, young experimental filmmaker Huang Ya-li (黃亞歷) won best documentary with his first feature-length production, the creative and beautiful piece Le Moulin (日曜日式散步者), about surrealist Taiwanese poets during the Japanese era.

Other wins include Austin Lin’s (林柏宏) best supporting actor for At Cafe 6 (六弄咖啡館) and Lim Giong’s (林強) best original film score for City of Jade (翡翠之城). This is the musician’s fifth Golden Horse.

DOUBLE YOLKED EGG

How does a film award produce double winners? Each institution has its own rules, but in this case, jury chair Ann Hui (許鞍華) says that during the discussion process, two-thirds of the jury agreed to vote for Zhou and Ma as one contestant, pitting them against Fan Bingbing (范冰冰), also from China, in the final round of voting.

“If we separate them, everyone will choose Zhou as Ma did not have as good of a role,” Hui says. “But we discussed it at length, and we felt like we couldn’t leave one of them out.”