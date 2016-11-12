Out of the muck

By Ian Bartholomew / Contributing reporter

One of the most beautiful sights of Taiwan’s fall season are the lotus ponds, mere bodies of muddy water much of the year, but with the colder weather, the surface becomes carpeted with dark green lily pads that are decorated with the delicate pink and white lotus flowers. The flower is a symbol of purity rising up above a mundane and corrupt world and is revered by both Buddhists and Hindus as a flower associated with the sacred or divine. Its roots are buried in the muck beneath, dirty tubular things that would seem to have little appeal.

While almost the whole plant can be put to culinary use, it is this tubular root, called the rhizome, which is the most prized — this despite their off-white flesh and canals that give it a frankly bizarre appearance. Once you get beyond its unusual appearance, though, lotus root turns out to be a particularly versatile ingredient that can be used in everything from soups and pickles to stir-fries and sweets.

The flavor of lotus root is very bland, but in the kitchen it is prized for its ability to absorb the flavors around it. One food blogger describes it as “the tofu of the vegetable kingdom,” a comparison that is not without usefulness, but it should not put tofu-haters off, for apart from its ability to form a sounding board for other flavors, it also has other valuable culinary features, most notably its texture, which is similar to water chestnuts or Chinese sand pear (水梨), and can be used as a substitute for the former in some instances.

But just to get back to the basics for a moment, one of the things I belatedly realized was that the lotus and the water lily are two quite different beasts, and while lily roots (百合) have their own distinct place in the Asian culinary heritage, botanically they are quite separate, as they are also in Chinese pharmacology. They are both cooling foods that are used for cooling inflammations and soothing distempered stomachs, but when properly prepared, they offer quite distinct flavor and textural profiles. Made into puree for sick children, they are easily interchangeable, and my own distaste for both lotus and lily (not that I could tell them apart), stem from this medicinal use.

It is important that for all its medicinal qualities, lotus root does require some care in selection and preparation to be fully enjoyed. There are distinct differences in texture between the base and top of the root, each being suitable for different preparations. The base can be excessively fibrous and is best avoided unless you have some experience working with this ingredient. The tops are the best section for pickling, and the mid-section offers the best balance of firmness and crunch, and is recommended for making lotus root and pork soup (recipe below).

There are a variety of dishes that make use of the air holes that give lotus root its strange appearance, including stuffing said holes with flavored glutinous rice or using them rather in the manner of rotelle (little wheels) pasta, in which the holes hold thickened sauces. Though these all make for interesting, if not necessarily attractive, visual presentations, lotus root really shines in the simplest preparations.

Stir fried or shallow fried lotus root has a lovely crunchy texture, as does a well made lotus root pickle, and stewed the root can retain a nice firmness and serve a function similar to potato in enriching a braise and providing filling starch. With local potatoes out of season at the moment, lotus root offers plenty of possibilities, and can serve as a great adjunct to many foods.