Highlight: Shiguang Fair

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

Step back in time this weekend as Dongyuan Street (東園街) comes to life at the Shiguang Fair (拾光市集). Located in the southern part of Wanhua District (萬華), Dongyuan Street is more than 100 years old and still retains much of its original character — but it is rarely visited, and the population is aging and businesses are fading.

For a day, the street will relive its past glory as a bustling business center, with a music parade, art installations, film screenings and stands that include many of the traditional businesses in the area. Jasmine flowers, which were once grown and sold here, will be seen again as street decorations. There will also be lantern-making workshops, games and opportunities to interact with local residents and listen to their stories.

■ The event takes place Sunday from 10am to 5pm on Dongyuan Street between Xizang Road (西藏路) and Dongyuan Street Lane 154. The communal lunch is at 12:30pm, while the lantern workshop and parade begin at 3pm

■ Free admission. On the Net (Chinese): www.facebook.com/events/1677849855877545