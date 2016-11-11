Highlight: Kamaro’an i ‘Atolan: Houses in Atolan

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

National Taiwan University’s Museum of Anthropology is currently holding an exhibition, Kamaro’an i ‘Atolan (Houses in Atolan), developed by the Atolan community of Aboriginal people living in Dulan Village (都蘭), Taitung County.

Narrated through the stories of 13 members of the community between the ages of 17 and 95, the central themes include homecoming, the community’s connection to the land and how it is trying to revitalize its culture and heritage in the face of being controlled by different colonial powers over the past century.

For example Suming, a popular musician, relates his experiences developing a training camp for Aboriginal youth, where physical activities, music and song are used to boost pride and confidence in their culture. The display by Panay and Asaw reveals how they have revised the craft of making clothing from the wood of the mulberry tree.

Each display has its own collection of objects — fishing nets, carvings, sculptures, clothing, weaving — representative of the region.

The exhibition space and display mimics the inside of an Atolan home — complete with wooden benches, stools and tables made from driftwood found in the community after a recent typhoon (and for sale through the exhibition’s Facebook page) — giving some idea of what an authentic Aboriginal home would feel like.

For more information on the exhibition in Chinese, visit: www.facebook.com/Kamaroan-i-Atolan-206161603136875.

■ National Taiwan University Museum of Anthropology, 1, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段1號).

■ Free admission. The exhibition runs until Tuesday. Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm, tel: (02) 3366-4996. Visitor information (Chinese and English), including map, can be found at: www.museum.ntu.edu.tw