Taiwanese youth wins wakeboard gold

By Jenny Su / Contributing reporter

Hard work, dedication and hours of practice have paid off for Ho Hi-chi (何海琪), 10, as she returned to Taiwan earlier this month with gold.

Ho took top honors at the World Wake Board Association world championships in the girls under 13 category.

Compatriot Amanda Cheng (鄭硯綺) came in third.

The contest, which ran from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 in the Philippines, attracted 31 countries and over 200 competitors.

Ho said her secret to taking top honors while competing against the best in the world involved a grueling training regimen — plus a healthy dose of confidence.

“You just have to believe in yourself and your ability,” Ho said.

Ho, who rides out of Kaohsiung’s Lotus Wake Park, spends her weekend’s wakeboarding with her sisters and friends where they all get the chance to encourage and push each other.

In the morning she practices new moves and improves on established tricks, shaking off her many falls and crashes. Afternoons are spent in friendly competition with her friends.

Questioned about her future plans, she didn’t hesitate with an answer.

“I want to be a professional wake boarder and travel the world,” Ho said.