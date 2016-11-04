Highlight: Taiwan European Film Festival

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

European film buffs, rejoice. For the next three months or so, 16 films, each from a different country, will be showing at 30 venues around the country as the main program of the Taipei European Film Festival. Eight of the venues are in Taipei, ranging from university auditoriums to coffee shops.

Admission is free except for five venues that either ask for a nominal donation, small fee or the purchase of a beverage.

Offerings include Jack, which tells the story of notorious Austrian serial killer Jack Unterweger, Come As You Are, a comedy about three handicapped buddies who travel to Spain to lose their virginity, 1864, an epic about the Second Schleswig War that pitted Denmark against Prussia and Austria and Children of Glory, which reenacts and dramatizes the “bloodiest polo match in history” between Hungary and Russia at the 1956 Olympics, when the two countries were at war.

■ The festival runs until Jan. 22.

■ The full schedule in Chinese and English can be found on the festival’s Web site: www.teff.tw