Events and entertainment listings

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

Event

The Taiwan POW Camps Memorial Society will host its annual Remembrance Day service for Allied soldiers imprisoned by the Japanese in Taiwan during World War II. The event begins at 11am on Nov. 13 at the former Kinkaseki POW Camp at Jinguashi (金瓜石) in New Taipei City. There will be six family members of the former Taiwan POWs returning for the event. The service will be in English with a Chinese and English printed program.

■ Chartered bus transportation to and from Jinguashi is available for NT$400 each person (includes a picnic lunch).

■ Reservations can be made by contacting Jewell Hsu at the New Zealand Commerce and Industry Office, tel: (02) 8758-3604 or email to: Jewell.hsu@mfat.govt.nz. The deadline for booking is Wednesday.

Contemporary

Funk/blues/alternative band Iron Punch (鐵擊), indie pop outfit Freckles (雀斑), Night Keepers (守夜人) and Sen (仙樂隊) will take the stage on Thursday at Legacy Taipei, a venue that hosts top Taiwanese pop performers and international acts.

■ Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山1914), Center Five Hall (中五館), 1, Bade Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市八德路一段1號).

■ Show starts at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$200. Tickets available through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Metal outfit Masquerader plays a gig tonight at the The Wall (這牆), a prominent venue in Taipei for indie rock artists. On Sunday it’s solo rocker Hung Sheng-hao (洪申豪), punk band Wayne’s So Sad (傷心欲絕) and Midnight Ping Pong (午夜乒乓). At Korner, a club located inside the The Wall that is currently celebrating its four-year anniversary, it is a night of techno and house with Romanian producer and DJ Cosmin TRG. Support will be given by A Burro, Toska, Sonia Calico, No Death No Tomorrow among others. Tomorrow the techno and house party continues with a little ambient and experimental thrown in for good measure. The line up includes Alva Noto and Byetone, both from Germany, Anne James Chaton from France and Russia’s Dasha Rush, among a whole host of others.

■ B1, 200, Roosevelt Rd Sec 4, Taipei City (台北市羅斯福路四段200號B1), tel: (02) 2930-0162. On the Net: thewall.tw

■ Shows at The Wall start tonight at 8pm and Sunday at 5:30pm; Korner shows begins at 8pm tonight and 10pm tomorrow

■ Tickets for The Wall cost NT$500 tonight and NT$1,100 on Sunday; Korner tickets are NT$400 tonight and NT$750 tomorrow, available online through thewall.tw

It is an evening of hip-hop on Sunday at Legacy Mini, a spin-off of Legacy Taipei, with LEO37, SOSS and Barry. Pop rocker Kris Kuan (管罄) takes the stage on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for the venue’s Cabaret night.

■ Legacy Mini at Amba Taipei Ximending (台北西門町意舍), 5F, 77, Wuchang St Sec 2, Taipei City (台北市武昌街二段77號5樓)

■ Shows start at 8pm

■ Admission is NT$600 for each show. Tickets for the venue’s concerts can be purchased online through www.indievox.com and at 7-Eleven ibon kiosks

Four-piece boy band Bison Country (必順鄉村) performs tomorrow at APA Mini (小地方展演空間). DJ Dada plays on Sunday with avant-garde rock/post grunge group You-S (你們你們) and indie rock group Alluvium.

■ B1,147, Hangzhou S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市杭州南路一段147號B1), tel: (02) 2327-8658. On the Net: www.facebook.com/apamini

■ Shows start 8pm

■ Admission is NT$450 tomorrow and NT$400 on Sunday, available through www.indievox.com

It is a night of grunge, post-grunge and punk tonight at indie rock club Revolver with Countervalve (逆瓣膜), Mr. Dirty (骯髒先生) and Japan’s Draw into Disorder. Saturday features early and late evening performances. The night starts off at 8pm with alternative metal, alternative rock and rock hop with ChicKNUP (奇克拿), and Japan’s Sabaku — Bakuhatsu and Jidori. Later in the evening, DJs Ocean, Illpa and Afuro George will throw down some party dance music. Shoegaze, rock and post rock are on the menu on Sunday with Pseudo, Islanders (島嶼樂團) and psychedelic folk/grunge combo WSSM (午休失眠).