Art exhibition listings

By Dana Ter / Staff reporter

Tomorrow is the opening of In the Other Place (於他方), a joint exhibition at Kalos Gallery featuring the works of Chiow Liang-cherng (邱梁城) and Huang Pin-ling (黃品玲) that is inspired by Czech writer Milan Kundera’s novel Life Is Elsewhere, which centers on a protagonist who is obsessed with recording his observations through poetry. Likewise, Chiow’s sculptures and Huang’s paintings provide visual documentation of their own personal journeys of self-discovery. Chiow started as a painter but switched to clay when he realized he could better convey the sense of disconnect between people and their natural surroundings. Huang’s subdued palate is inspired by her travels around the world and her memories surrounding those travels.

■ Kalos Gallery (真善美畫廊), 269, Dunhua S Rd Sec 1, Taipei City (台北市敦化南路一段269號), tel: (02) 2836-3452. Open daily from 10am to 6:30pm

■ Opens tomorrow. Until Nov. 26

Wen Yueh-bing’s (溫岳彬) ash-white sculptures in Evolution (演化論) may appear soft as sand but they are made with Carrara marble from the Italian Alps. Wen fell in love with the material when he moved to Carrara in 1997 and resolved to use it in his artwork — something which he continues to do despite having returned Taiwan a few years ago. There are three series on display: Pillow Series, Seashell Series and Seed Series. Wen sees his creative process involves constantly learning and growing. As Wen puts it: “Being able to preserve simple thoughts has always been the core of my creations.”

■ A Gallery (當代一畫廊), 22, Alley 36, Lane 147, Xinyi Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市信義路三段147巷36弄22號), tel: (02) 2702-3327. Open Mondays to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm

■ Until Dec. 10

I Do! (藝見衷情) is a joint exhibition of works by three Aboriginal artists spanning three generations. The cheery exhibition title is meant to convey a sense of togetherness and unity — concepts that are integral to Aboriginal communities. Paiwan artist Pahaolan Chilan retells myths and stories of his people through modern — and often humorous — paintings and sculptures. Atayal artist Miru Hayung’s paintings colorful and hope-filled paintings revolve around a central motif — the Atayal people’s fishing gear. Rainbows feature prominently, as do mountains and skies. One Heart is particularly striking, as it blends the faces of many different people such that it appears that some are sharing an eye or a nose, and thus conveying a sense of communal spirit. The name “Miru” also means “writing and painting,” something that the artist says he feels compelled to carry out. Finally, Bunan artist Subali Ismahasan’s colorful abstract works are actually inspired by Typhoon Morakot, which nearly destroyed his hometown of Namasiya District (那瑪夏) in Kaohsiung. His paintings seem to suggest that although rebuilding is a tedious process it’s also one that’s worthwhile and inherently beautiful.

■ International Pavilion of Indigenous Arts and Cultures (原民風味館) 151, Zhongshan N Rd Sec 3, Taipei City (台北市中山北路三段151號), tel: (02) 2599-2655. Open Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am to 7pm

■ Until Dec. 18

40 Years of Art (40藝程), which opens tomorrow at Jia Art Gallery, is the culmination of art collector Raymond Wang’s (王賜勇) more than four decades of collecting fine art by Taiwanese and Chinese artists. Wang was introduced to the hobby by his father, who acquired his first paintings when Wang was 15 years old. Included in the exhibition are works by Hung Jui-lin (洪瑞麟), who painted anything from still life to more graphic depictions of men being tortured. Also on display are works of Pan Yuliang (潘玉良) who was one of the first female Chinese artists to paint in a Western style, as well as Taiwanese artist Richard Lin (林壽宇), who was renowned for his abstract, minimalist paintings inspired by Buddhist virtues such as stillness and silence.