Highlight: Pick Your Poison

Fri, Oct 28, 2016　

Pick Your Poison

By Dana Ter  /  Staff reporter

Crafted Beer in Maji Square is throwing a “Pick Your Poison” party where festivities include face painting and a game of cornhole.

Photos courtesy of Crafted Beer

If you’re looking for a more laidback way to kick off the weekend’s Halloween celebrations, Crafted Beer & Co in Maji Square is throwing a “Pick Your Poison” party this evening. No unnecessary long lines or waitlists here — just show up for a couple of Halloween-themed pints such as Ballast Point’s pumpkin ale. Those in costumes will get 20 percent off select beers. On the menu are pizzas and tacos.

The night’s festivities also include a game of cornhole, where participants throw bags of corn at a raised platform, aiming at the hole on the top end. There will also be free face painting and a DJ spinning Halloween-themed music. To top off the night, a prize will be awarded to the person or couple with the best Halloween costume.

■ Tonight 7pm at Crafted Beer & Co. (精釀啤酒屋), 1 Yumen St, Taipei City (台北市玉門街1號).

■ For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1079449775441763

