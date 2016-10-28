Highlight: Compass Taichung International Food & Music Festival

By Noah Buchan / Staff reporter

The 13th Compass Taichung International Food & Music Festival kicks off tomorrow at 1pm for a weekend of international and local cuisine and drinks — served by dozens of local restaurants and bars — clothing, footwear, handicrafts, art and other goodies as up to 70 vendors descend on the Taichung’s popular Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道商圈).

Close to 20 bands and musicians will be playing a wide variety of tunes — acoustic and hip-hop, rock and reggae. Acts include reggae favorites Dread Rider, Brahm Matthew Gawdan, the So-Sos, Shapemaster, Poise, C Chord, Moss, Ho Da La, Talking Without Sense, San Jiao Mao and DARK.

Taiwan Beer will have a tent to keep punters lubricated.

The festival will also a feature booths from non-profits such as the International Women’s Association of Taichung, Heart Of Taiwan Animal Care, Taichung Hash House Harriers and the Taiwan Universal Animal Protection Association, among others.

With the exception of a typhoon or torrential rain, the festival will take place rain or shine, with rain/shade tents provided. For the latest updates, check the Compass Food & Music Festival Facebook page or visit www.taiwanfun.com.

■ Tomorrow and Sunday from 1pm to 9:30pm at Calligraphy Greenway (草悟道商圈), corner of Guanqian and Gongyi roads, Taichung City (台中市館前路與公益路交叉口)

■ Admission is free. For more information, contact Compass Magazine, tel: (04) 2358-5466 or visit www.taiwanfun.com