Delving the depths

By Diane Baker / Staff reporter

The Solar Site Dance Company (索拉舞蹈空間) is back in Taipei from its home in Kaoshiung for four performances at the Wenshan Theater (文山劇場) in Jingmei this weekend.

Company founder Pan Ta-chien’s (潘大謙) newest work has the strange title of Submerged Houseleek (水圍花城).

The 11-year-old company says the piece is about life in an isolated village where resources are scarce, except for water as it is next to a river and endures a long rainy season. The water and sky become one and residents must depend on each other to survive as the outside world is obstructed from their sight.

The flow of water echoes the ebb and flow of human desires and existence.

Pan’s previous works have focused on exploring life in the face of rapid changes brought about by globalization and rampant capitalization.

Based on the troupe’s show last year, Drifting Sand (低吹沙) at the Guling Street Avant-garde Theatre, it is probably worth looking beyond the surface, so to speak, and giving Submerged Houseleek a chance.

Solar Site will also give two performances of the show back home the first weekend in December at the Kaohsiung Main Public Library.

Exploring life will also be the focus over in New Taipei City’s Banchiao District (板橋) this weekend when the Assembly Dance Theatre (組合語言舞團) performs Tien Hsiao-tzu’s (田孝慈) The Hole (洞).

In recent years Yang Kuei-chuan (楊桂娟), who founded Assembly in 1993, has sought out young Taiwanese choreographers to create works for her troupe.

Tien, who used to be a member of the Century Contemporary Dance Company (世紀當代舞團), has been developing a choreographic career alongside her dancing since 2008, and has been chosen several times to participate in the Young Star, New Vision programs sponsored by National Culture and Arts Foundation and other showcases such as the Next Choreography Project (下一個編舞計畫).

Tien says she is always inspired by individual living experiences and sees dance as a way of illustrating the discovery and experience of life.

The Hole is a continuation of a theme that Tien began to explore two years ago in They dig a hole under the eyes (她們在眼睛的角落挖了一個洞) for the Next Choreography Project at Huashan 1914 Creative Park — looking for a way to build emotions through body language and the sharing of life stories.

She applied for a government grant last year to continue exploring the idea and 60-minute The Hole is the fruit of that effort.

Performance Notes

What: Submerged Houseleek

When: Tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm

Where: Wenshan Theater (文山劇場), 32 Jingwen St, Taipei City (台北市景文街32號), right behind exit 1 of the Jingmei MRT station on the Xindian line

Admission: Tickets are NT$500, available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com, convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door

Additional Performances: Dec. 3 at 7:30pm and Dec. 4 at 2:30pm at B1, No. 61, Shinkong Road, Cianjhen District, Kaohsiung City (高雄市前鎮區新光路61號B1); online at www.artsticket.com, convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door

Performance Notes

What: The Hole

When: Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2:30pm

Where: New Taipei City Arts Center (新北市藝文中心演藝廳), 62 Jhuangjing Rd, Banciao District, New Taipei City (新北市板橋區莊敬路62號)

Admission: NT$500 and NT$700; available at NTCH box offices, online at www.artsticket.com, convenience store ticketing kiosks and at the door